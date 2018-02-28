Glens Falls National Bank to open Plattsburgh location

PLATTSBURGH | Glens Falls National Bank may have a new Plattsburgh location on the horizon.

Preliminary plans for the new building, set to be built off of Smithfield Boulevard adjacent to 99 Restaurant, were approved by the Plattsburgh Planning Board last Tuesday.

The Warren County-based company plans to move operations from its Cornelia Street office to a new 2,632 square-foot facility, complete with two-lanes of drive-thru banking.

Jillian Petrone, a spokesperson for Glens Falls National Bank, told The Sun that the existing staff would remain the same at the new location.

The new bank could be open as soon as next year, she said.

No details about the overall look of the exterior of the building were readily available. A more detailed plan will go before the planning board in the coming months.

Smithfield Boulevard would be the company’s third location in Plattsburgh, joining 30 locations across five counties in the state.

“We view Plattsburgh as a market where we’d like to grow,” Petrone said. “We think it’s a great community and we see this as an opportunity to strengthen our connection with customers there.”

The location is expected to share an existing access road with 99 Restaurant and Best Western Plus, according to Vice President of Architectural & Engineering Design Associates James Abdallah, one of the engineers tasked with overseeing the project.

But the company does plan to build a new exit-only lane back out onto Smithfield Boulevard.

The Town of Plattsburgh Planning Board requested that instead of adding another exit onto Smithfield, the owner consider working with Ground Round to create an integrated exit.

“We feel it would create a better traffic flow,” said Malana Tamer, a planning technician for the Town of Plattsburgh.

But Abdallah said that that option was unlikely.

“At this point that’s not a desirable layout for either owner,” he said.

The sketch plan for the project received unanimous approval from the planning board.

Glens Falls National Bank is the oldest corporation in Warren County, according to the company’s website, in operation since 1851.

Glens Falls is a full-service commercial banking company with a range of financial services, from online and mobile banking to consumer/commercial loans to asset management and retirement services and more.