Global conflicts will be studied

× Expand Photo provided Registration is open for Fort Ticonderoga’s 10th-annual History Conference for Educators that takes place at Fort Ticonderoga on May 18. This year’s focus is on the French and Indian War and World War I as examples of global conflicts.

TICONDEROGA | “The Great Wars: The French and Indian War and the First World War” will be the focus of the 10th-annual History Conference for Educators on Friday, May 18 at Fort Ticonderoga.

Sessions focused on the French and Indian War, which was known as the Seven Years War in Europe, and World War I will answer the question on how global conflicts affect local communities.

“This conference explores the similarities and differences between the French and Indian War of 1754-1763 and the First World War of 1914-1918, both major global conflicts that started with seemingly minor incidents,” said Rich Strum, director of academic programs at Fort Ticonderoga. “The conference will introduce participants to a variety of techniques and methodologies for incorporating primary source documents into the curriculum, including social studies labs, case studies, and close reading of documents, to foster critical thinking in the classroom.”

The conference coincides with the opening of a major new exhibition at the fort, “Great Wars: Ticonderoga and World War I,” that will forge connections between the core stories of Fort Ticonderoga in the 18th century with the centennial of the First World War.

The exhibit will utilize artifacts, documents, and photographs never before displayed, Strum said.

Pre-registration to attend the conference is required. The cost is $45 per person. Registration forms can be downloaded from Fort Ticonderoga’s website at fortticonderoga.org.

The Annual History Conference is one of numerous opportunities for continuing education at Fort Ticonderoga in 2018, Strum said.

More information about the programs, including the annual War College of the Seven Years War and the Seminar on the American Revolution, is available by visiting Fort Ticonderoga’s website at fortticonderoga.org and selecting “Education.”