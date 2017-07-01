Go behind the scenes at Fort Ticonderoga

× Expand Fort Ticonderoga

TICONDEROGA – A new, behind-the-scenes evening program will show visitors previously off-limits areas of Fort Ticonderoga.

“Defend the Fort!” will give people a museum-hack perspective with Curator Matthew Keagle to discover how the fort’s garrison prepared to tackle all of the contingencies of war, from sudden attack to bombardment, to a long siege.

It’s an exclusive look at the strengths and weaknesses of the iconic fort and why and how it ultimately fell to the British, while exploring it inside and out, fort President and CEO Beth Hill said.

“Our special programs allow guests to enhance their Fort Ticonderoga experience through tours and demonstrations, focusing on unique parts of our history, led by our staff of engaging historians,” said Hill. “This year, visitors have the opportunity to go behind-the-scenes for an unforgettable experience for the whole family.”

All programs are rain or shine and require advanced reservations due to limited availability. To check availability and to reserve a spot, call 518 585-2821.

Hill said other special tour opportunities include the highly acclaimed Guns by Night, Sunset Boat Cruises, and Beyond Bullets and Blades.

“Guns by Night captivates guests during a unique tour and demonstration of 18th-century firepower, concluding with a dramatic nighttime firing of weapons that you will not see anywhere else,” she said. “Sunset Cruises aboard tour boat, Carillon, provides visitors with the breathtaking lake views of commanding mountains and the majestic fort, accompanied by a narrated tour of the most archaeologically rich waters in North America.

“Beyond Bullets and Blades introduces a rare opportunity to go beyond the exhibition case to examine and handle original 18th-century weapons with the supervision and knowledge of Fort Ticonderoga’s expert museum staff.”