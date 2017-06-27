Go out of your comfort zone: Peru class of 2017

× The Peru Central School District 80th Commencement Ceremony took place last Saturday at the SUNY Plattsburgh Field House. Almost 150 students received diplomas. Photos by Teah Dowling

PERU — As the Peru Central School graduating class of 2017 walked across the stage, the thought of moving on seemed challenging for some.

Valedictorian Kyleigh Bell was one of them. She’s struggled with getting out of her comfort zone for as long as she can remember.

One example she shared was when her parents gave her small, bright yellow punch buggy car bed to her little brother, Elan.

“I was given a new one for older kids,” she said. “And I hated it.”

Bell, who was 4 years old at the time, rebelled by getting her brother out of bed by giving him frozen hot dogs. As Elan chowed down, Bell got in her old bed.

“The covers were pulled over me, but my feet hung off the side,” she said. “I tried to stretch out my arms, but it was too small.

“My parents were right and I was wrong.”

Her point:

“There is nothing more beneficial than taking risks and challenges,” she said. “Don’t be afraid to get what you want and always aim to reach your full potential.”

Throughout Peru Central’s 80th commencement ceremony held last Saturday at the SUNY Plattsburgh Field House, the 148-member graduating class was encouraged to work hard and pursue their dreams — whatever they may be.

While some graduates are planning on entering the workforce, others are going into the military or onto college.

The valedictorian, for example, will be going to the Rhode Island School of Design in the fall, while Salutatorian James Blaise is planning on attending SUNY Plattsburgh.

Blaise shared some words of wisdom before they exited the building together as a class for the last time:

“I’m going to leave you all with something I realized this past year — and that’s to not fill your life with ‘should have,’ ‘could have’ or ‘would have,’” he said. “Instead, fill it with ‘I did,’ ‘I can’ and ‘I will.’

“Congrats, Peru graduating class of 2017.”