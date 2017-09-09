Golf tourney to benefit Elizabethtown-Lewis EMS

× Expand Photo provided The Elizabethtown-Lewis Emergency Squad is seeking funds to help replace their 2000 ambulance, right. On Sept. 15, the squad will be hosting a golf tournament and chicken dinner at the Cobble Hill Golf Course.

ELIZABETHTOWN | A lot has happened over the last 17 years.

Just ask the Elizabethtown-Lewis Emergency Squad, who have spent the last 17 years answering calls throughout the area — all while using the same ambulance.

With the passage of time comes the need to move on. That’s what the squad needs to do with their oldest piece of equipment, according to Essex County Director of Emergency Services Patty Bashaw:

“It has taken some pretty ragged treatment,” Bashaw said, of the squad’s 2000-model ambulance. “It’s an old ambulance and it is time to upgrade.”

To help finance the purchase of the new vehicle, the squad will team up with the Cobble Hill Golf Course to host an golf tournament and chicken barbecue on Friday, Sept. 15.

“With the help of the towns, we have saved up quite a bit of money, but we are still about $60,000 short,” Bashaw said. “We are still looking for participants and while we are well on our way with sponsors, we can always use more.”

The format for the tournament will be a four-person scramble, with a cost of $240, including skins. The 18-hole round will have a morning and afternoon flight, rain or shine.

A chicken barbecue will follow the tournament from 5-7 p.m. The cost is $10 per meal.

For more information, contact Bashaw at 518-873-3907.