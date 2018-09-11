GOP hopefuls stump in North Country

× Expand Photo provided Julie Killian, Republican candidate for lieutenant government, stumped in Long Lake last Wednesday.

LONG LAKE | Republican hopefuls for state office are making the rounds in the North Country.

Julie Killian, GOP gubernatorial candidate Marc Molinaro’s running mate, stumped in Plattsburgh, meeting with local candidates and business officials before venturing deep into the central Adirondacks with stops in Indian Lake and Long Lake, where she delivered comments at the Adirondack Hotel.

A leading concern from voters on the ground is spotty broadband and cellular service, Killian told The Sun after the event.

“First and foremost, it’s a safety issue,” said Killian, a former deputy mayor and city councilor in Rye, Westchester County. “And as far as economic development, it’s hard to get people to come when there’s no operating cell service or internet services.”

Killian said local officials have cited a rocky relationship with the state office overseeing the statewide broadband build-out.

“They’re not working with local communities, and that’s a big problem,” Killian said.

The candidate delivered a message of reducing taxes, scrapping the state’s economic development programs — “We’re sending out hundreds of millions of dollars to political cronies,” she said — and combating the state’s brain drain of young people.

Killian, a mother of five, said many college graduates can’t return to the state owing to high property taxes, and that the average age in the state is increasingly more reflective of Florida.

“Affordability is one of the No. 1 issues Marc and I continue to work on,” Killian said.

Killian last appeared on the ballot in April for a special election for a downstate state Senate race, where she was defeated by the Democratic candidate.

Since that contest, in which she said she would not repeal the SAFE Act and supported increased gun control measures, Killian has reversed course.

Molinaro, she said, vowed to repeal the controversial gun control legislation.

“I signed onto that when I signed on to run with him,” Killian said.

Molinaro and Killian will also appear on the Conservative and Reform party lines in November.

“It’s stunningly beautiful,” said Killian of the Adirondacks. “Win or lose, I’m coming back.

Killian opponent Lieutenant Kathy Hochul last visited the region in July when she hosted the Adirondack Challenge in North Creek, the annual event designed to bolster local tourism. Gov. Andrew Cuomo visited Saranac Lake last month to announce an economic development initiative.

Also vying for the executive mansion is Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins, Libertarian Larry Sharpe and independent candidate Stephanie Miner.

Cuomo will face off against Cynthia Nixon in the Democratic primary on Thursday. Nixon’s running mate is Jumaane Williams, a New York City councilman.

AG CANDIDATE

Keith Wofford, Republican and Conservative Party candidate for attorney general, touched down in Plattsburgh on Friday.

He isn’t concerned that all of the oxygen may be sucked out of the general election contest as four Democratic candidates head towards the conclusion of their hard-fought primary contest on Sept. 13.

“Voters and taxpayers and business people are focused on a real alternative,” Wofford told The Sun. “They want experience paired with independence.”

Wofford currently works as co-managing partner of Ropes & Gray, New York City law firm.

He touted his humble origins, born and raised in what he described as a “tough working class neighborhood” in Buffalo, where his father worked at a Chevy plant.

Wofford said decades of work in the private sector has prepared him for the state’s top law enforcement job because he’s used to working for tough clients who expect results.

The state, he said, is at a crossroads. Like the Democratic field, he assailed the state’s culture of corruption and promised to reign bad actors into control.

And while some national policies may be bad for New Yorkers, Wofford indicated he would ease up on using the office as a bulwark against the Trump administration, where Attorney General Barbara Underwood and her predecessor, Eric Schneiderman, have filed a flurry of legal challenges against the federal government on everything from rollbacks of car emissions to formal lawsuits against the administration’s family separation policy at the southern border.

The office’s main job is to “support and protect the taxpayers of this state,” Wofford said — not as cudgel to attack the federal government on areas of political disagreement.

“It’s a lawsuit a week or a lawsuit a day in an election year,” Wofford said. “I find it difficult to believe every case is a beneficial use of time and taxpayer resources.”