Gospel singer to appear

× Expand Photo provided Vickie Truett

TICONDEROGA | A Christian gospel singer is planning a visit to Ticonderoga for a concert.

The Ticonderoga Cornerstone Alliance Church will be hosting the concert featuring contemporary Christian singer Vickie Truett at its building on Sunday, April 22 at 7 p.m.

Truett performs all across the country, bringing a message of hope through Jesus Christ, said church member John Sharkey.

This event is free of charge and all are welcome, he said.

For further information, contact Wayne Williams at 518-222-0214 or Pastor Charles Bolstridge at 518-585-6391.

Truett graduated from Word of Life Bible Institute in Schroon Lake and has made concert appearances in churches of many denominations throughout the U.S.