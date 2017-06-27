Grads told they can change world

× Ticonderoga High School seniors, led by valedictorian Zhuo Zhi “Adam” Zhang and salutatorian Haleigh Wright, enter for graduation ceremonies on June 24. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

TICONDEROGA – Outdoor graduation ceremonies at Ticonderoga High School brought a huge crowd to watch 73 seniors receive their diplomas.

Chairs and bleachers were set up in front of the school on Amherst Circle.

Seniors marched from Lake George Avenue around the audience and into their seats facing the stage.

Salutatorian Haleigh Wright said she could sum up the Class of 2017 with two words – success and teamwork.

“Successful artists, athletes, actors and actresses all came together to form a successful team,” she said.

Wright praised parents, teachers and administrators for their help and guidance.

“You gave us opportunities to learn in a safe environment,” she said. “Without the support from all of you, our graduation from Ti High would be much less successful than it is.”

Now they’re on to start their lives, she said.

“I wish all of you (graduates) the best of luck in your future endeavors,” Wright concluded.

× The Class of 2017 graduated from Ticonderoga High School in an outdoor exercise. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

Valedictorian Zhuo Zhi “Adam” Zhang said that 25 percent of his graduating class had achieved an average of 90 or greater for the entirety of their high school career.

“This year’s senior projects were diversified and very well planned out, ranging from beat boxing to building an Adirondack lean-to, to fabricating a wind turbine from scratch,” he said. “On the athletic field, with the help of our supporting coaches, we have sent athletes to compete in sectionals and on the state level in every sport. With the encouragement and teaching of our wonderful music teachers, Mr. (Michael) Iturrino and Mr. (Andre) Gordon, our musicians also out-did themselves and proudly represented our school by performing in the All-County and All-State music festivals.”

Zhang said no one told them their four years at Ticonderoga High would move so fast.

“The moment we walk across this stage and receive our diplomas, a new life unfolds – a new beginning,” he said. “A simple thought of what we wanted to become transforms to reality.

He said each of them has the potential to change the world.

“Some of us are going to be engineers and scientists, to develop solutions to problems and improve the world we live in,” Zhang said. “Some of us are going into the construction field, building and designing infrastructure for a safer environment.

“Wherever you are and wherever you may go, never forget your roots and yourself, because, Class of 2017, we are freaking graduating today.”

Many scholarships and awards were bestowed during the ceremonies.

The Michael Vigliotti Memorial Scholarship, Donald E. Dorset Fund, Michael Vigliotti Memorial Scholarship and James Martin Award went to Zhang.

The Deborah Jones Breitenbach Memorial Scholarship went to Allexus Rose Billetts, and the Riley Knight Music Scholarship, Linda Azer Music Scholarship and the Performing Arts Scholarship were awarded to Nicholas Martin Fitzgerald. The Ticonderoga Central School Scholarship Fund award went to Wright, and the Pat Armstrong Memorial Scholarship was given to Justyn Francis Granger.