Graduates told to take chances, make their beds

× Members of the Class of 2017 listen to remarks from Superintendent Lynne Rutnik at the annual graduation ceremony in the school gymnasium. Rutnik gave the students five steps to live by, including making your bed every day. Photo by Christopher South

LAKE GEORGE — Lake George School District Superintendent Lynne Rutnik told the graduates of the Class of 2017 they should follow five steps for a happy, successful life, beginning with making their beds every day.

“Make your bed every day, because if you can’t do the small things right, you won’t take care of the bigger things,” Rutnik said.

Rutnik told the 76 graduates, even if one has a bad day, it’s nice to come home to a made bed.

The superintendent added: Be true to yourself, surround yourself with people who enliven you, accept change, and live your life with integrity.

Rutnik concluded with a quote from Mahatma Gandhi: “Be the change you want to see in the world.

Rutnik was followed by honor students, who spoke on the theme of taking chances and not fearing failure.

“How do we know which is the right path to take to get to where we wasn’t to go?” Alizah Tariq said.

Tariq told her fellow graduates to be willing to take chances because it will yield self-respect and self-confidence.

“We can’t bubble-wrap our lives,” she said.

Honor student Clark Mularz told the graduates he was an example of coming back from failure.

“Why fall? So we can pick ourselves up,” he said. “From failure came me – the nerd standing before you today.”

Mularz to his fellow graduates the only failure came in not trying again.

“To err is human; to persevere is to be a Warrior,” he said, referring to the school mascot.

Honor student Alydia Meinecke talked about the struggles the graduates would undoubtedly face in the future, but encouraged them to make a positive mark on the future.

“We have already left our mark on this school,” she said. “Why stop now?”

She said facing up to the struggles they would encounter in the future would only cause them to be better. Meinecke also encouraged her fellow graduates to take risks, saying that is how one reaches his goal.

The musical selection sung by the entire senior class was, “It’s My Life,” by Bon Jovi.