Grand marshal is town leader

× Port Henry Labor Day Grand Marshal Thomas Scozzafava Photo by Lohr McKinstry

PORT HENRY | Longtime Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava has been named grand marshal of the 128th Port Henry-Moriah Labor Day Parade.

Scozzafava was chosen because of his continuing commitment to improving the quality of life in the town of Moriah, Moriah Chamber of Commerce President Cathy Sprague said.

“It’s for his 30 years of community service,” she said “We had many calls and many letters and the grand marshal is Tom. It’s about time.

“Firefighter Allen Supernault will drive him through the parade in a convertible car.”

The parade starts at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3, with lineup off Broad Street at noon.

There will be live music and food vendors on Church Street in Port Henry from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Van Slooten Harbour Marina Regatta is at 1 p.m. on Lake Champlain.

Scozzafava first took office as supervisor in 1986, and was the youngest town supervisor ever elected in Essex County at that time.

“It’s overdue,” Sprague said. “Tom’s been a major force in Moriah. Nobody’s done more. He’s worked hard.”

Scozzafava said he was surprised and happy to learn he was named grand marshal.

“It’s a honor,” he said. “I appreciate the recognition.”

The day before the parade, Saturday, Sept. 2, the Port Henry Marina Regatta is at 1 p.m. on the lake, followed by the Mutton Hollow Labor Day Parade at 4 p.m. and fireworks at dusk from the State Pier on the waterfront, plus the Van Slooten Parade of Lighted Boats.

The Norwood Firemen’s Brass Band and the Plattsburgh Police Pipes and Drums, Shriners clowns, and the North Country Honor Flight are all coming to the parade, Sprague said.

She said anyone who wants to help or participate should call the chamber at 518-250-1050.