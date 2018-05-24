Grand marshal names sought

× Expand Lohr McKinstry This is the 2017 Port Henry-Moriah Labor Day Parade grand marshal, Thomas Scozzafava. Names are being taken now for this year’s event.

MORIAH | Nominations for Labor Day Parade grand marshal are being taken by the Moriah Chamber of Commerce.

“The grand marshal will be given a special place in the festival’s parade,” chamber Events Director Cathy Sprague said. “His or her name will be etched on a new plaque that will be displayed at the chamber office.”

Last year’s grand marshal was Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava. Scozzafava was chosen because of his continuing commitment to improving the quality of life in the town of Moriah.

Nominations may be mailed to the Chamber of Commerce at P.O. Box 34, Port Henry, NY 12974 or emailed to: moriahchamber@gmail.com.

“People of the town of Moriah are urged to nominate individuals worthy of the title by sending the chamber a letter or email explaining why that person should be grand marshal.”

She said the nomination should state: how the individual has enhanced life in the town of Moriah; ways in which the person has given back to the community; service work the individual has done or is doing; and why they should be grand marshal.

Sprague said nominations will be accepted until Aug. 15 at the close of business hours at the chamber office on Main Street in Port Henry.

Nominee will be reviewed by the Moriah Chamber of Commerce after that date and a grand marshal selected.

Anyone with questions should call the chamber at 518 250-1050.

The 139th annual parade starts at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 9, with lineup off Broad Street at noon.