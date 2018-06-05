Grand Opening set for new mountain-bike park in Brant Lake

BRANT LAKE | A new mountain-bike park — believed to be the first of its kind in the region — is being launched this weekend with a Grand Opening celebration, and all are invited.

The Brant Lake Bike Park, a 207-acre venue with about six miles of single-track mountain biking trails, will be open to the public as of 9 a.m. Sunday June 10.

The new bike park is located on a hill behind The Hub, a bicycle repair shop/cafe/tavern that is a popular gathering place for millennials, Gen-Xers and baby-boomers who enjoy non-motorized recreation. The Hub is located at 27 Market St., Brant Lake.

Drew Cappabianca, proprietor of The Hub and owner of the bike park, said the venue is a destination that is unique regionally.

“The Brant Lake Bike Park is professionally designed and built — and it’s free and open to the public,” he said, noting that “single track” means that trails are wide enough for one bicycle, a preference among mountain bikers.

The park has been in development for two years. It was funded by a combination of business sponsorships, donations by local individuals, and a crowd-funding campaign. Also, the town of Horicon contributed $9,500 in Occupancy Tax funds towards bike trail development.

“The demand for mountain biking has been building for several years,” Cappabianca said. “The sport has grown exponentially over the past five years.”

Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson said that town officials believed the new bike park is a significant addition to the town.

“We’re excited about this,” he said on behalf of the Horicon Town Board and local citizens. “The bike park provides a new recreational opportunity — one that’s not found anywhere else in the area.”

Simpson predicted that the bike park would bring hundreds of additional visitors to Horicon, as the hiking trails on the same hill — which provide outstanding views of Brant Lake — now attract many people from afar.

“This is really good for our community,” Simpson added. “Already, the hiking trails have been wildly popular with local citizens and people from out of the area.”

The bike trails were designed and developed by Wilderness Property Management, which has built trails for Gurney Lane Mountain Bike Park in Queensbury and the bike trails at North Creek’s Ski Bowl Park.

The Grand Opening, scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday June 10, features a “send-off” ceremony for bikers, live classic rock music from noon to 3 p.m. by the Finger Diddle band, and a variety of craft beers on tap at The Hub.