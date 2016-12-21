Grange raises funds for local food shelves

× Expand Photo by Mary-Nell Bockman A radio-style performance of a “A Christmas Carol” on Dec. 11 raised $965 for area food shelves.

WHALLONSBURG — Ebenezer Scrooge sent the Cratchits a prize turkey at the end of “A Christmas Carol.”

Following a radio-style performance of the Charles Dickens classic at the Whallonsburg Grange Hall, the community sent $965 to three local food shelves.

The performance saw between 20 and 30 voice actors clomp up to the wooden stage and deliver their lines to a packed-to-capacity crowd, making the production, according to Grange Manager Kate Ritter, “less about movement, and more of expression through voice.”

The actors were augmented by the Adirondack Children’s Chorus and a string duo.

The evening also gave way to a swing dance and children’s activities, harkening to the days when granges served as the center of rural community life where cultural outlets can be scant.

“For us, having this event was a way to be together, and celebrate the spirit of the holiday no matter what your background,” Ritter said.

Food shelves were delighted to learn about the fundraising efforts.

The Elizabethtown Food Shelf distributed 50 Christmas baskets to local families on Monday.

Local donors and businesses contributed a number of items, including roasting pans, turkeys, apples, coffee and dessert items.

The community chipped in $1,875 (not including the Grange), which is the biggest financial haul yet, said Marilyn Jordan.

“We’ve had a really good year,” Jordan said. “More than we’ve ever had donated.”

Demand is up in Willsboro, where food collection efforts are facilitated through a partnership between the town and Mountain Lakes Services.

The Willsboro Food Shelf delivered 20 baskets for Thanksgiving, up from 12 last year, and anticipates a similar haul this year.

“We appreciate all the donations and the assistance we get from the community,” said Maureen Moynan.

All baskets should be distributed by Dec. 22, Moynan said.

The Westport Food Shelf is also collecting items for the holidays, and will be a beneficiary of the donations collected at the Whallonsburg Grange.