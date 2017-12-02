Grant aids healthy eating

TICONDEROGA | Pearsall Adirondack Foundation recently gave a $3,000 grant to Ticonderoga Central School District and Ticonderoga Kiwanis for food distribution programs to help eligible children eat healthy.

These programs include the weekend BackPack Program at Ticonderoga Elementary School, which runs throughout the school year, and a summer food program when free breakfasts and lunches at school are not available.

“We very much appreciate the continuing support from the Glenn and Carol Pearsall Adirondack Foundation,” said program coordinator John Bartlett. “They are dedicated to improving the quality of life for year-round residents of the Adirondack Park. Their support enables us to provide local kids with added nutrition to help these children take better advantage of the growth and educational opportunities they have at school.”

The BackPack Program is a joint effort between the school and the Kiwanis Club, and sends needy students home each Friday with backpacks filled with nutritious foods to help them eat healthy over the weekend.

Thanks to the very generous support the program has received from donors and charitable organizations like the Pearsall Foundation, Stewart’s Shops, and others, the BackPack Program at Ticonderoga has been able to grow and serve more eligible students, Bartlett said.

The program began in January 2013 with 30 students and now will be serving 125 students from Ticonderoga Central School in the 2017-18 school year.

Ticonderoga Kiwanis also works with other local area schools on their BackPack Programs. This includes Crown Point, St. Mary’s, Putnam, Schroon Lake, Moriah, and Peru schools.

In total, the area BackPack Program will be serving 270 students at seven schools. Bartlett said grants provided by the Pearsall Adirondack Foundation have enabled this expansion and allowed many more local area students to benefit from this additional nutrition.

Thanks to support from volunteers, 100 percent of all donations are used to purchase the food to fill the backpacks from the Regional Food Bank of Northeast New York. The Regional Food Bank plans the menus and orders the food.

“The hope is to be able to continue to grow and expand the program to serve more and more children,” Bartlett said.

The cost to sponsor one child in this program for one year is $183. For more information, contact Bartlett at jbartlett1@nycap.rr.com.