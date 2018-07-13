Grant award will fund ‘Billy Goats Gruff’

CHESTER | The Town of Chester, on behalf of the Chester/Horicon Youth Commission has received a Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council (LARAC) grant which will enable them to have the Seagle Music Colony perform the children’s opera “Billy Goats Gruff” Saturday, July 28 at 10:30 a.m.

The performance is free and will take place at the Town of Chester Municipal Center Theater, Main Street, Chestertown.

It is a John Davies’ take on the traditional fairy tale and uses the music of Mozart, Donizetti and Rossini in a delightful show that teaches audiences about the perils of being a bully.

This project is made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York state Council on the Arts with support of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the New York state Legislature and administrated by LARAC.

For more information, call Barbara Repp at 518-494-3955.