Grant awards support many community organizations

ELIZABETHTOWN | A total of 36 organizations won grant awards this fall from the Glenn and Carol Pearsall Adirondack Foundation.
The funds reach dozens of area non-profits working on diverse programming, such as education, food banks, literacy outreach, arts, sports and energy-efficiency updates.
The Adirondack History Museum here won $2,000, monies that Executive Director Aurora McCaffrey said will be used to update the museum’s fire tower exhibit and provide programming to local schools.
“The program includes a visit to the museum to see the exhibit and climb our fire tower, followed by a guided educational hike up Poke-O-Moonshine Mountain, which has a fire tower on top.”
Exhibit upgrades, McCaffrey said, will improved lighting of the interior exhibit and traction on the steps of the outdoor fire tower.
“We will also be improving the drainage system of the exterior tower, redirecting the flow of water.”
Another Pearsall Adirondack Foundation grant went to the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.
Tracey Martin, associate director, who is based at headquarters in Latham. said the $800 they received was used to offset costs for their area food providers’ conference held in Lake Placid in October.
“The conference for member agencies is a one-day event that provides training and networking with peers, mostly area food shelf organizers. Pearsall funds were used toward hotel and conference costs,” Martin said.
The grant also helped defray travel costs for member organizations.
The North Country Agency Conference was held at Hotel Northwoods on Oct. 4.
The gathering provides training free to area food bank members. U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) coursework is required annually for soup kitchens, food shelf organizers and shelters that receive USDA commodities, including some 30 groups in Clinton and Essex counties.
Martin said the conference also received grant awards from Stewart’s Foundation, the Adirondack Foundation and the Cloudsplitter Foundation.
The Pearsall Foundation reaches dozens of organizations in communities throughout the Adirondack Park.
Pearsall’s board said 61 grant applications for funding were received this year.
The Glenn and Carol Pearsall Adirondack Foundation is a private foundation established in 2000 and is dedicated to improving the quality of life for year-round residents of the Adirondack Park.
Since its inception, the foundation has funded 402 not-for-profit grant requests totaling over $653,000.
ANNUAL RECIPIENTS
Local organizations that received funding from the Pearsall Foundation in this region include:
Literacy Volunteers of Essex and Franklin Counties for tutor-training and staff development;
The Depot Theatre of Westport to winterize artist living quarters so that their programming can extend into the winter months;
Fort Ticonderoga Association to provide outreach programming to schools in the Adirondack Park;
Lake Placid Sinfonetta to help underwrite the cost of hosting a 2 day in-school residency program by an Eastman School of Music Wind Quintet;
Saranac Lake Pee Wee Hockey Association to implement a free learn to skate and Play Program;
Adirondack Young Life of Saranac Lake to provide weekly breakfasts to high school students for 35 weeks;
Pendragon Theater in Saranac Lake to underwrite play readings in winter;
Moriah Central School to help fund their food backpack program;
First Night Saranac Lake to purchase buttons for their community New Years Eve event;.
Getting the Word Out/Adirondack Explorer for a new news feature on the economics of Adirondack Park Communities;
Ticonderoga Festival Guild to support 13 children’s performing arts offerings.
Ticonderoga Kiwanis and Ticonderoga Central School to support their food backpack and summer food programs;
Ecumenical Council of Saranac Lake to provide transitional housing and life coaching for adults-at-risk;
The Adirondack Park Institute, Newcomb to help underwrite the cost of the Huntington Lecture Series;
Oscar Seagle Music Colony to bring the children’s opera “Billy Goats Gruff,” a Broadway Revue and other outreach programs to Adirondack schools;
Adirondack Research Curriculum to support the 2017-2018 Student Scholar Program at the Wild Center in Tupper Lake;
Adirondack Research Consortium to support Student Scholar Research programming.
Additional organizations in surrounding counties also won grants for community activities, such as Emergency Medical Technician training, 4-H programming and for outdoor recreation programs.