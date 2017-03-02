Grant funding now available for fitness programs

× The Paquette Park in the village of Champlain is one of the locations that might become part of the Fitness in the Parks program if funding is granted. Photo by Teah Dowling

CHAMPLAIN — Want to do taekwondo? How about yoga?

You can if the town and village Champlain and Rouses Point lock in a grant to facilitate outdoor recreation from the Foundation of CVPH.

Up to $1,500 in grants are open to all municipalities in Clinton County from a $10,000 pot.

The five-week Fitness in the Parks summer program will showcase a different activity each week with instructors, which must be facilitated by the towns.

The localities said they are discussing to jointly apply for the grant.

Officials are batting around ideas, like zumba, martial arts, pickleball, disc golf and horseshoeing.

Rouses Point is thinking about creating strength training classes around the new outdoor exercise equipment that’s going to be installed along the recreation path behind the Rouses Point Civic Center.

Rouses Point is in the process of purchasing the equipment, including an arm press and exercise bike, using the funds raised from a campaign last year.

The pieces should be installed by the time warm weather rolls around.

“I want to make sure we can get the best equipment possible for the residents of Rouses Point,” said Jan Letourneau, Rouses Point recreation leader.

LEARN MORE

Fitness in the Parks is funded through the Healthy Neighborhoods Fund Initiative and administered through the Foundation of CVPH.

This program started last year to introduce less traditional types of physical activities to residents of all ages and abilities.

The five-week program offered karate, gymnastics, golf, archery and hip hop dancing classes to city of Plattsburgh and towns of Peru, Plattsburgh, Saranac and Schuyler Falls.

The grant funds are now open to Clinton County municipalities, said Project Manager Laurie Williams.

“They can do anything they can think of to get people going so long as it’s in the parks,” Williams said. “I left it open so that they [the municipalities] can be creative.” Applications are due March 31.

To make a donation, contact the Foundation of CVPH at 518-562-7169. For more information or to apply for the funding, contact Williams at 518-534-9807.