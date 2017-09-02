Grant funds to help towns, arts groups

SCHROON LAKE | The Community Fund for the Gore Mountain Region (CFGMR) recently awarded $15,020 in grant funding to 17 local organizations.
Awardees include:
The Minerva Youth Program
Tannery Pond Center in North Creek
Adirondack Shakespeare Company in Schroon Lake
Adirondack Community Outreach Center in North Creek
Adirondack Marathon in Schroon Lake
Adirondack Tri-County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in North Creek
Creative Healing Connections in Bakers Mills
Johnsburg Fine Arts
Johnsburg Youth Committee
Johnsburg Historical Society
North Creek Railway Depot Preservation Association
Schroon Lake Central School
Seagle Music Colony in Schroon Lake
Town of Chester Public Library
Town of Horicon
Town of Johnsburg Library
Town of Minerva
“Our grants this year reflect the diverse needs of the region’s communities,” said Mindy Preuniger, chair of CFGMR’s Advisory Committee. “From support for families in need and veterans to the arts, recreation, community infrastructure and more, the community fund is truly working to make life better here.”
For more information, follow CFGMR on Facebook or visit adirondackfoundation.org.