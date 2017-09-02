Grant funds to help towns, arts groups

SCHROON LAKE | The Community Fund for the Gore Mountain Region (CFGMR) recently awarded $15,020 in grant funding to 17 local organizations.

Awardees include:

The Minerva Youth Program

Tannery Pond Center in North Creek

Adirondack Shakespeare Company in Schroon Lake

Adirondack Community Outreach Center in North Creek

Adirondack Marathon in Schroon Lake

Adirondack Tri-County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in North Creek

Creative Healing Connections in Bakers Mills

Johnsburg Fine Arts

Johnsburg Youth Committee

Johnsburg Historical Society

North Creek Railway Depot Preservation Association

Schroon Lake Central School

Seagle Music Colony in Schroon Lake

Town of Chester Public Library

Town of Horicon

Town of Johnsburg Library

Town of Minerva

“Our grants this year reflect the diverse needs of the region’s communities,” said Mindy Preuniger, chair of CFGMR’s Advisory Committee. “From support for families in need and veterans to the arts, recreation, community infrastructure and more, the community fund is truly working to make life better here.”

For more information, follow CFGMR on Facebook or visit adirondackfoundation.org.