Grant helps local schools promote healthy living

TICONDEROGA | With the help of the Essex and Clinton County, several local schools are getting a boost when it comes to promoting healthy lifestyles.

The Creating Healthy Schools and Communities (CHSC) in Clinton and Essex Counties grant is a five-year public health initiative which seeks to improve nutrition and increase physical activity.

The grant is funded by the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) and locally applies to five state-identified school districts and their surrounding communities, including Elizabethtown-Lewis, Northern Adirondack, Ticonderoga, Chateaugay and Moriah.

× Expand Photo provided Students at Ticonderoga Middle School try some food from their garden, built with the help of a CHSC grant through Clinton and Essex County.

TICONDEROGA PROJECTS

In Ticonderoga, The school received various equipment from the Silver Bay YMCA in Hague, as well as several pieces of equipment including an elliptical, treadmill, weight tree and a “Ski Erg” machine.

“We’re thankful for the generosity of our community members, including the YMCA and the Creating Healthy Schools grant,” said principal Herb Tedforf. “It makes the gym a place the school can be proud of and we have seen a big increase in use with the colder weather.”

There is also a new garden at the middle school, supervised by Kathleen Modert. This past year, students have been able to experience fresh vegetables from the garden and learn gardening skills along with the work needed to maintain a garden.

× Expand Photo provided Teachers Don Tesar and Chris Mazzotte try out new pickleball equipment at Moriah Central School. The equipment was purchased with a CHSC grant from Clinton and Essex counties.

MORIAH INITIATIVES

A new sport has taken to the gym floor at Moriah Central School, as the physical education department has introduced pickleball into their physical education curriculum. Pickleball is a racquet sport which combines elements of badminton, tennis and table tennis.

The school received equipment, including nets, paddles and pickleballs, from the grant.

“You’ll see students in off-periods, after school, and even some before school using it to set up the nets and play” said teacher Lynn Galm. “The whole game is portable, fast to set up and kids have more time to play. We appreciate getting the equipment from the grant.”

Within the town of Moriah, funding from the NYSDOH has allowed the CHSC grant to support projects such as updated benches, dog waste stations, bike racks and new pickleball equipment in order to increase opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to be physically active.