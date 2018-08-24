Grant means free breakfast and lunch at ELCS

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo provided. Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School’s salad bar provides a colorful blend of vegetables and fruit every day. School breakfast and lunch at ELCS is free starting this year and for three subsequent years via a grant from USDA. Students will have to buy seconds or a la carte and “extras,” but second helpings of veggies or fruit are always free. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo provided. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo provided. Prev Next

ELIZABETHTOWN | School breakfast and lunch costs $0 this year at Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School.

At least for the first pass in the lunch line.

The district recently received four-year grant funding via the Community Eligibility Provision, a U.S. Department of Agriculture program that supports nutritious school meals.

School district officials at ELCS knew they were close to qualifying a few years ago and monitored changes to eligibility requirements closely.

They applied for and received the grant this year.

ELCS Superintendent Scott Osborne announced the four-year provision in July.

“It’s a rule through the federal government and New York state to give a free breakfast and a free lunch for every student grades Pre-Kindergarten through Grade 12, every day, all year, for four years.”

Osborne said one parent called to verify the information was true, and was thrilled, anticipating a $700 annual savings per child.

“We qualified for this because the rules of the program state that the total number of students who qualify for free or reduced-price lunch has to be at a certain threshold,” Osborne said.

FIESTA PARTY

School Lunch Manager Julie Holbrook, whose position is shared with Keene and Schroon Lake Central schools, and business official Sharlene Petro-Durgan worked with Osborne to monitor qualifying numbers.

Cost-free breakfast and lunch starts on the first day of school. It applies to first helping of the main course meal.

A la carte breakfast or lunch menu items, extra items and second helpings are not covered by the grant, so students who like to have extra with their meals might still need some lunch money, Osborne said.

“We’re having a student favorite, chicken fajitas on the first day, Thursday, Sept. 6 —it’s a fiesta party on the first day of school,” Osborne said.

“And it’s pizza day the following day. Both have ingredients that come out of farms here in the county and the pizza dough is made fresh.”

The provision does not change how and where schools buy food, so emerging food-to-school initiatives at ELCS are not impacted.

“We are going to continue purchasing food from our local vendors, and with the governor’s enhanced reimbursement, we are going to be able to do more,” Osborne said.

The USDA’s CEP is more about access to school meals, not source.

“The state’s enhanced reimbursement helps keep it local, which supports local farms,” Osborne said.

“The big thing to know is that the first time a student goes through the serving line, that serving is free. Extras and second helpings will still have a cost.

“But additional helpings of fruits and vegetables are always free and always have been.”

Parents will be asked to fill out a survey to help inform the grant award. “One of the reasons we did this is because we understand that proper nutrition does so much for a student’s all-around affect. We want everybody to be full and happy and ready to learn. As a school, we know and we believe it’s not just about academics,” Osborne said.

Information about free meals at school will be included in the school packet on Back-to-School night.

“This will be our third year with a Back-to-School night. It will be held on Sept. 4 at 4:30 p.m. Students can meet their teachers and move back into their lockers,” Osborne said.

USDA says the program is designed to reduce stigma in school lunch lines.

It provides “Access to free nutritious meals for all students, no stigma, and less time spent in cashier lines and more time to eat nutritious meals.”

And for parents “No household application means less paperwork and no worries about lunch accounts.”

Schools awarded CEP:

- Meet eligibility requirements.

- Serve free breakfasts and lunches to all students during the four-year cycle.

- Count total breakfasts and total lunches served to students daily.

- Agree not to collect household applications for school meal programs.

- Will determine if non-Federal funds are needed to cover costs above USDA reimbursement.