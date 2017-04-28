Grant monies target climate resiliency, smart farm initiatives

× Expand Photo provided Essex County and a number of local farms are the recipients of several rounds of grant funding designed to make them more resilient against climate change. Pictured above: No-till drills like this one owned by Essex County’s Soil and Water Department preserve soil carbon by reducing the need for tillage.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Springtime arrived with a focus on funding for climate resilient farming in the Adirondacks.

Essex County received $184,130 from the state’s Climate Resilient Farming program to remediate flooding impacts on the Boquet River.

Essex County Soil and Water Conservation District Director Dave Reckhan said the project will establish three ponds on an Essex farm that cultivates fruit and nut trees.

It is just one of several farm projects looking to bolster area food production against a changing climate.

“This project is designed to capture the water coming through the landscape, put it into three ponds and then utilize it for farming,” Reckhan said. “During the wet times in the spring, it captures water to mitigate flooding in the Boquet River.”

Local farm and landowner names are not part of the decision-making process, Reckhan explained.

“The farmland is located upriver from one of the spots that was inundated during Tropical Storm Irene, in fact, it is above a FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) buyout house.”

Along with flood mitigation, the three farmland ponds will store water to protect against potential drought.

“In this project, the farm would have a water source for any extended dry period,” Reckhan said.

“Ag and Markets awards funds in this program from Environmental Protection Fund money. This is considered a priority in New York for climate resiliency.

“We have a lot of new young farmers in Essex County working to farm in environmentally friendly ways, keeping water on the landscape and becoming more resilient.

“On this farm, by growing fruit trees, they’re collecting more carbon and instead of mowing, they’re actually going to have animals grazing between the trees.”

Reckhan said the Soil and Water Conservation District supports the climate resiliency focus at Ag and Markets, because it addresses both flood and drought mitigation.

Consideration is given one project at a time, though the county has other grant applications in process.

“We are working with another local farm to put in a composting facility for both vegetable and the animal waste that comes from their butchering operation,” Reckhan said.

Sustainable farming improvements are integrated through the Agricultural Environmental Management program in Essex County.

New York’s Climate Resilient Farming Grant Program was launched in 2015 by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to help farmers reduce operational impact on the environment and better prepare for, and recover after, extreme weather events.

“This funding will help protect and preserve New York’s natural resources by addressing the unpredictable conditions and challenges of climate change,” Cuomo said in a news release announcing the award last week.

“These grants not only build on our efforts to create a cleaner, greener, more resilient state – they address the needs of hard-working farmers.”

At the New York Farm Bureau, President David Fisher said while farmers have always dealt with whatever Mother Nature throws at them, “weather conditions in recent years have been tough and extreme. The Climate Resilient Farming Grant Program helps New York farms continue to lead the way on environmental stewardship.”

COOL FARMS/HEALTHY PARK

With a similar climate smart focus, the Adirondack Council and the Klipper Family Fund announced 23 Cool Farms/Healthy Park grant awards to area farmers last week.

“The grants are designed to make local farms and small businesses more environmentally friendly while helping them to remain — or become — an important part of a sustainable Adirondack economy,” spokesman John Sheehan said.

“Sustainable local farms and businesses help everyone avoid burning huge amounts of fossil fuel to obtain the food, products and services we need every day,” Nathaniel Klipper, co-founder of the Klipper Family Fund, said in a news release.

Sheehan said the Council received 39 applications, double the number received in the inaugural 2016 request for proposals.

AWARDEES

Cool Farms/Healthy Park grants were awarded to:

-- Ben Wever Farm, of Willsboro, $500 toward secure bee-keeping equipment.

-- Craigardan, of Keene, $1,200 to build four solar-electric chargers to power electric fences.

-- DaCy Meadow Farm, of Westport, $1,500 to purchase, site, construct, and utilize a hydraulic ram pump (an energy-free watering system).

--Echo Farm, in Essex, $1,500 for solar powered irrigation for vegetables and livestock.

-- Essex Farm, in Essex, $2,000 for carbon-sequestration via planting of four types of legumes.

-- Essex Farm Institute, Essex, $1,500 to host first local Carbon Farming Symposium in 2017.

-- Full & By Farm, Essex, $1,000 for maintenance and upgrades for horse-drawn farming equipment.

-- Harris Family Farm, Westport, $1,000 to purchase horse-drawn hay wagon.

-- Hub on the Hill, Essex, $1,000 for phase 2 of solar installation project (funded phase 1 in 2016).

-- Juniper Hill Farm, Westport, $600 for the construction of 1,000-gallon steam autoclave for mushroom spawn sterilization.

-- Oregano Flats Farm, Saranac, $1,055.25 for purchase of “phase-change material” to improve thermal mass for solar gain.

-- Reber Rock Farm, Essex, $1,500 to weld a mechanical thumb to an for excavator bucket and to purchase a composting thermometer.

-- Rehoboth Homestead, Peru, $1,500 to install a 10.44Kw photovoltaic solar-power system.

-- Tangleroot Farm, Essex, $1,000 to purchase and install a high tunnel (a 30x100-foot passively heated growing space).

-- Tim Rowland’s Farm, Jay, $1,000 to build solar-powered fencing/watering system, and tree planting along the Ausable River.

-- Wildwork Farm, Keene Valley, $500 for a moveable greenhouse.

Small-business grants (totaling $8,799) went to:

-- Adirondac Rafting Company, Indian Lake, $1,500 for insulation of doors.

-- Adirondack Hotel, in Long Lake, $1,500 to replace inefficient windows; insulate the dining room; and convert building to LED lighting.

-- Cloud-Splitter Outfitters, of Newcomb, $1,500 for a solar power project.

-- CV-Wireless Internet Provider, Essex, $1,000 to help expand internet access to more local farms.

-- Hoot Owl Lodge, Newcomb, $1,299, for spray-foam insulation;

-- Scoops Great Ice Cream & More, Newcomb, $500 to improve air conditioning.

-- The Inn at Santanoni, Newcomb, $1,500 for energy efficient appliance and insulation updates.