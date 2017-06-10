Grant program pairs math with fitness

× Expand Photo provided Students and teachers at Ticonderoga Elementary School pose with a $5,000 grant certificate from Lowe’s that was used to start the Math and Movement Program for the school.

TICONDEROGA – Ticonderoga Elementary School is using its Lowe’s Small Toolbox for Education Grant to help teach math to students in a different way.

“We applied for the grant in order to bring the nationally acclaimed program, Math and Movement, here to our school,” Elementary Principal Elizabeth Hayes said. “We had an event here in March and felt it would be a great addition to our current programming. We were selected as recipients of the $5,000 award.”

The Lowe’s Home Centers grant has enabled the school to bring a fun and educational set of tools to Ticonderoga, Hayes said.

“Along with purchasing the mats to be used to help teach and practice math concepts, teachers will receive professional development to assist them with using these great tools,” she said. “Congratulations to Mrs. Colleen Ashline and the kindergarten team at Ticonderoga Elementary School for taking the initiative to seek out this funding support. We hope to use this program for many years to come.”

Math and Movement is a new educational program that combines physical fitness with learning and practicing math, reading, and other concept for students from kindergarten to grade five.

Lowe’s Small Toolbox for Education grant program is funded by the Lowe’s Charitable and Educational Foundation, which supports grassroots community and school projects.