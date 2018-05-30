Grant programs aim to reduce impact of climate change on farming

× Expand Photo provided Full and By Farm was among the local farms who received climate change mitigation grants from the Adirondack Council this spring. The operation received $1,000 for maintenance and upgrades to horse-drawn farming equipment.

ESSEX | The Adirondack Council has allocated nearly $20,000 in grant funding to over a dozen local farms to help curb carbon emissions and prepare for climate change.

The Champlain Valley farms have received small sums designed to further climate-friendly, energy efficient and more sustainable projects.

Some farms will purchase solar fencing and rainwater catchment systems designed to accommodate a wetter climate.

Others will use the funds for high tunnel greenhouses designed to extend the growing season; weatherization and insulation upgrades, and drought preparation efforts.

“A few dollars invested wisely now can bring benefits for many generations to come,” said William Janeway, Adirondack Council’s executive director.

Four Old Forge businesses also received funding through the annual program.

INCREASED UNCERTAINTY

The effects of climate change on upstate farming is complex, said David W. Wolfe, Ph.D., professor of plant ecology in the Department of Horticulture at Cornell University and chair of the Cornell University Atkinson Center for a Sustainable Future Climate Change Consortium.

“Farming has always been challenging, and climate change will increase the uncertainty,” Wolfe told The Sun.

But any possible change won’t be as catastrophic in the North Country than in other parts of the world, he said.

Shifting temperatures may lead to the continued trend of an expanding frost-free period, which means an expanded growing season.

This could lead to corn varieties that will offer a higher yield during harvest season, for instance, or double cropping, a agricultural practice commonly utilized in the southern United States.

However, a longer frost-free season doesn’t always translate to longer growing season, said Wolfe, and wetter fields may be a detriment to those without proper drainage systems.

“Those are difficult conditions, but that’s what farmers are facing,” Wolfe said. “There’s a noticeable expansion of uncertainty.”

Climate change may also lead to an increased risk of short-term summer droughts.

As a result of the unpredictably, farmers are often placed in a holding pattern, and need to choose wisely when it comes to which projects in which to invest, like irrigation or drainage systems.

“Farmers are smart business people. But they have to be quite wary,” Wolfe said.