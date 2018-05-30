Grant programs aim to reduce impact of climate change on farming

Photo provided
Full and By Farm was among the local farms who received climate change mitigation grants from the Adirondack Council this spring. The operation received $1,000 for maintenance and upgrades to horse-drawn farming equipment.
ESSEX | The Adirondack Council has allocated nearly $20,000 in grant funding to over a dozen local farms to help curb carbon emissions and prepare for climate change.
The Champlain Valley farms have received small sums designed to further climate-friendly, energy efficient and more sustainable projects.
Some farms will purchase solar fencing and rainwater catchment systems designed to accommodate a wetter climate.
Others will use the funds for high tunnel greenhouses designed to extend the growing season; weatherization and insulation upgrades, and drought preparation efforts.
“A few dollars invested wisely now can bring benefits for many generations to come,” said William Janeway, Adirondack Council’s executive director.
Four Old Forge businesses also received funding through the annual program.
INCREASED UNCERTAINTY
The effects of climate change on upstate farming is complex, said David W. Wolfe, Ph.D., professor of plant ecology in the Department of Horticulture at Cornell University and chair of the Cornell University Atkinson Center for a Sustainable Future Climate Change Consortium.
“Farming has always been challenging, and climate change will increase the uncertainty,” Wolfe told The Sun.
But any possible change won’t be as catastrophic in the North Country than in other parts of the world, he said.
Shifting temperatures may lead to the continued trend of an expanding frost-free period, which means an expanded growing season.
This could lead to corn varieties that will offer a higher yield during harvest season, for instance, or double cropping, a agricultural practice commonly utilized in the southern United States.
However, a longer frost-free season doesn’t always translate to longer growing season, said Wolfe, and wetter fields may be a detriment to those without proper drainage systems.
“Those are difficult conditions, but that’s what farmers are facing,” Wolfe said. “There’s a noticeable expansion of uncertainty.”
Climate change may also lead to an increased risk of short-term summer droughts.
As a result of the unpredictably, farmers are often placed in a holding pattern, and need to choose wisely when it comes to which projects in which to invest, like irrigation or drainage systems.
“Farmers are smart business people. But they have to be quite wary,” Wolfe said.
Warmer winters can also present an issue with perennial food crops like apples. Premature warming can lead to pre-blooming of the fruit over time, which could put them in jeopardy of frost risk.
Early warm temperatures followed by a spring frost resulted in half of the state’s apple crop cost in 2012, Wolfe said, an occurrence that may happen more frequently.
Farmers have intuitively started to cope by planting different crops, he said. Others are installing misting systems paired with the low-cost strategy of increasing organic matter in soils to benefit crop productivity.
ESSEX FARM
Essex Farm received $1,500 to purchase a solar-powered water pump to be moved around the farm to provide water for livestock and irrigation.
“We’re certainly hedging all the time for resilient production methods in the face of dry weather and wet weather,” said co-owner Mark Kimball. “So we’re investing in a lot of money in underground tile drainage to help with excess rain and excessive drought.”
Kimball pointed at a field that had recently been drained, acknowledging circumstantial evidence revealed the weather appeared to be wetter that it had been in the past 15 years.
But infrastructure upgrades must be paired with the acknowledgment that farmers themselves play a role in climate change through the use of diesel-power tractors, which release carbon into the atmosphere.
“That’s the kind of irony,” Kimball said. “Farming is 30 percent of climate change overall. So I am the problem and I am aware of that.”
Balancing that realization with running a successful business is a humbling issue Kimball says he grapples with every day.
He called the Adirondack Council’s grant program, which has awarded $65,000 over three years for 54 projects with support from the Klipper Fund and the Lookout Fund, helpful, calling it the “beginning of an experience where more people are starting to buy into idea that they see agriculture is deleterious.”
“It’s not too late, too little,” he said.
Exact metrics on carbon footprints are still needed in order to better combat the issue, a measure the farm is probing through partnerships with Microsoft, MIT Food Labs and SUNY Albany.
“We need to get data quickly, and then we need to see the data change as we do better or worse,” Kimball said.
STATE EFFORTS
The awards dovetail with a state grant program that will invest $2.2 million in programs to help curb carbon emissions in the agricultural sector.
Awarded projects statewide focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and promoting energy savings and soil health.
They also increase irrigation capacity and emphasize water management to mitigate the effects of periods of drought on crops and livestock, as well as heavy rainfall and flooding, according to the governor’s office.
“It is fitting that the state’s farmers, often seen as the first environmentalists, are being recognized for the stewardship they continue to provide,” said New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher in a statement.
Local beneficiaries include Essex County Soil & Water Conservation District, which was awarded $103,500 to work with one farm to install riparian buffers systems and ponds for stormwater capture and irrigation.
The systems will sequester carbon dioxide emissions and reduce farm runoff to the Boquet River and Lake Champlain.