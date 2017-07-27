Grant to bolster Beekmantown Central programming

× Beekmantown Central School District will receive $3 million to maintain their Extended Learning Time program for another year. District officials and teachers are currently discussing what they’re going what they’ll offer for the 2017-18 school year. Photo by Teah Dowling

BEEKMANTOWN — Beekmantown Central School District will receive $3 million to maintain their Extended Learning Time program for another year.

The initiative — designed to supplement traditional classes, clubs and off-campus trips — began in 2015 thanks to a $6 million state grant, which extended the school day by 40 minutes and increased programming for students, from crocheting and video game design.

District officials and teachers are discussing what they’ll offer for the 2017-18 school year, but the district must provide the same types of services as the last two years, according to state requirements, including more field trips and access to a variety of different classes, clubs and activities throughout the school day.

During the 2016-17 school year, Superintendent Dan Mannix said the students had over 100 different learning opportunities to choose from — including “adventure-based learning,” STEM opportunities, culture-based learning and the arts.

“I don’t know what next year is going to look like yet,” said Mannix. “But I do know that students will be exposed to new creative offerings and experiences.”

The district is examining the need for more bus runs and drivers, said Mannix. At least three new positions will be added, including a grant administrator, typist and a position in the business office.

The new hires are aware that this could only be a one-year job, said the superintendent.

This may be Beekmantown’s last year to receive this funding, said Mannix, in which case district officials will decide what they should keep and what they should eliminate.

“I’m committed to providing whatever we can to our students and our community,” he said. “We will continue to do the best we can.”

CONTINUING PROGRAMS

Regardless of whether the funding continues next school year, Mannix said students will continue having access to several opportunities.

The Agricultural Entrepreneurship Program —an offering that started last school year to teach subjects like gardening, landscaping, welding and small engine repair — will continue because it’s been included in the school’s budget.

Students will be able to continue running the Eagle Mart, a convenience stand that sells bottled drinks and pre-packaged snacks, and the Red & Gray Café, a small coffee shop that sells hot chocolate.

The district’s Eagle Treat program — where students learn how to produce, market and sell handmade peanut butter dog biscuits — will also continue.

The free breakfast and lunch program will continue to be offered, along with driver’s education.

Lastly, students will continue to be exposed to technology-based learning through Chromebooks, an initiative made possible with funding through the Smart Schools Bond Act.

“Our district has a lot to offer our students,” Mannix said. “Those opportunities are only going to grow from here.”