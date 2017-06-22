Grant to bolster Indian Lake Central School music program

INDIAN LAKE — The Indian Lake Central School music department is leaving the 2016-17 school year on a high note.

The department received a $20,770 grant from the Charles R. Wood Foundation.

The funds will be used to purchase new sound equipment, including choral and musical microphones, an amplifier, mixer, speakers and a mounting rack.

“New advancements in technology have come so far,” vocal/general music teacher Melissa Mulvey said. “The mixer has digital capabilities allowing for remote iPad and computer access as well as the ability to program and store microphone levels for specific events.”

Gone will be the days, Mulvey said, of standing on top of the equipment and adjusting volume and feedback interference during concerts, musicals, sporting events and other venues.

“We are extremely thankful to the Charles R. Wood Foundation for their gracious donation and continuing support for the arts.”

Mulvey and instrumental music teacher Jason Dora began writing grants early in the school year to seek receive funding to make needed changes and upgrades to their current sound system and lighting.

“We received exciting news May 16, one day prior to the spring concert and budget vote,” Mulvey said. “It was the good news they had been waiting and hoping for came through.”

School superintendent David Snide made a public announcement and congratulated Mulvey and Dora for their dedicated service to the school at the Spring Concert the following evening.