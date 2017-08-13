Grant to bolster outdoor programming for youngsters

× Expand Photo via Adirondack Mountain Club

LAKE PLACID — The Adirondack Mountain Club is pleased to announce that International Paper has donated $2,000 in support of the Marie L. Habrel Three Seasons at Heart Lake Outreach Program.

Three Seasons at Heart Lake is ADK’s inquiry based environmental education curriculum.

Students visit ADK’s Heart Lake location in Lake Placid three times during the school year, where they hike and snowshoe.

The program weaves together responsible recreation, wellness, and the history of the Adirondacks, and reaches 450 fourth-grade students in nine northern New York elementary schools in Hamilton, Clinton, Franklin and Essex counties.

The grant supports the cost to print student journals with reading comprehension, math, writing, and science activities tied to the school curriculum.

Three Seasons at Heart Lake has three components: classroom visits, journals and field visits. All are designed in conjunction with teachers to help meet their goals and are aligned with NYS Learning Standards.