Grant will fund new math project

TICONDEROGA – Ticonderoga Elementary School has received the Toolbox for Education Grant from Lowe’s Home Centers to start an innovative new learning program.

“We applied for the $5,000 grant to help us to purchase the Math and Movement Program, so that we can bring this fun and educational set of tools to Ticonderoga,” Principal Elizabeth A. Hayes said.

Along with purchasing the mats to be used to help teach and practice math concepts, teachers will receive professional development to assist them with using the Math and Movement tools.

“Congratulations to Mrs. Colleen Ashline and the Kindergarten Team at Ticonderoga Elementary School for taking the initiative to seek out this funding support,” Hayes said. “We hope to use this program for many years to come.”

Called Math and Movement, the family program is described as “a kinesthetic, multi-sensory approach to teaching math and reading that incorporates physical activity with visual stimuli created to make learning fun, active and memorable.”

The program utilizes specially-designed floor mats and banners with letters, numbers and words that lets students hop, walk, crawl, or dance their way to mastering math and reading concepts.