Grant will study chocolate history

Fort Ticonderoga recently was awarded a Forrest E. Mars Jr. Chocolate History Research Grant at the 14th-annual banquet of the Heritage Chocolate Society held at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. From left with a giant ceremonial check are: Gail Broadright, director of Sponsorships and Family Properties at Mars Wrigley; Beth L. Hill, president, Fort Ticonderoga; Jacqueline Mars; Stuart Lilie, vice president of Fort Ticonderoga; Jacomien Mars; and Berta de Pablos Barbier, president of Mars Wrigley.

TICONDEROGA | Fort Ticonderoga will be awash in chocolate this summer.

Mars Wrigley Confectionery recently awarded Fort Ticonderoga a Forrest E. Mars Jr. Chocolate History Grant for a project entitled “A Sea of Chocolate: Cocoa Cargoes in the Anglo Atlantic.”

The fort will use the grant to research and develop a new program highlighting chocolate consumption and distribution by the British Royal Navy on Lake Champlain, said Beth L. Hill, Fort Ticonderoga president and chief executive officer.

“Fort Ticonderoga is extremely grateful to Mars Wrigley Confectionery, and especially the Heritage Chocolate Society established by Forrest E. Mars Jr. for this generous grant,” said Hill. “Forrest was passionate about chocolate and history. We are so thrilled to have this opportunity to engage our growing audience in the history of chocolate at Ticonderoga and connect its story to the broader Atlantic world in the 18th century.

“We are committed to partnering with the Heritage Chocolate Society to further study and communicate chocolate’s rich history and its role on past and present cultures.”

She said the $10,000 grant supports research on naval history and the transportation of chocolate found in manuscript, archaeological, and object collections. The grant will also fund the development of educational program material to be utilized for student programs and for the general public; and the implementation of the new chocolate maritime initiative at Fort Ticonderoga.

Forrest E. Mars Jr. was the billionaire scion of the reclusive family that produced the Milky Way candy bar and M&Ms, and who helped build Mars Inc. into the world’s largest confectionery company. He died in 2016 in Seattle at age 84. Mars was a benefactor of Fort Ticonderoga while he was alive.

During the 1781 military campaign featured this year at Fort Ticonderoga, visitors will discover how chocolate was shipped and prepared for British sailors and soldiers at Ticonderoga, said Stuart Lilie, Fort Ticonderoga vice president of Public History and Operations.

“Being a tropical crop shipped across the ocean, chocolate is an essential tool to express the strategic importance of Ticonderoga along the water corridor of Lake Champlain and the Hudson River in 1781,” said Lilie. “This educational initiative will integrate new research and American Heritage Chocolate produced by Mars Wrigley Confectionery into a lively program (about) the broader network of trade that connected Lake Champlain to the Atlantic world in the 18th century.”

Several years ago, a group from Mars Wrigley Confectionery led a multi-disciplinary team of more than 115 experts from around the globe who accessed over 200 archives, libraries, museums and private collections to reveal chocolate’s origin and history in the Americas, and the result was American Heritage Chocolate.