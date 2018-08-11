Grants now available for historic markers

TICONDEROGA | The William G. Pomeroy Foundation has begun accepting 2018 applications for fully funded historic roadside markers to commemorate history in several New York counties.

Grant application materials are now available for the following New York state counties: Columbia, Delaware, Greene, Sullivan, Ulster (Region 4), Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Warren, Washington (Region 5), Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton and St. Lawrence (Region 6).

Letters of intent for Regions 4-6 are due by Friday, Sept. 14, and the final application deadline is Monday, Oct. 1.

A complete grant schedule by region is available on the Pomeroy Foundation website at wgpfoundation.org/index.cfm/nys-historic-grant-programs/historic-roadside-marker-program/schedule/.

Municipalities and charitable 501(c)(3) organizations in New York state are welcome to apply for the historic roadside marker grants. Local historical organizations or municipal historians will often apply for the grant on behalf of property owners.

For information about all of the Pomeroy Foundation’s Historic Signage Grant Programs, marker guidelines and how to apply, visit wgpfoundation.org or call 315-913-4060.

The William G. Pomeroy Foundation is a private foundation established in 2005 by Bill Pomeroy. The foundation’s two main initiatives are to diversify the “Be the Match Registry” by supporting bone marrow drives and helping community’s celebrate their history through various historic signage grant programs.

To date, the foundation has awarded more than 700 grants for historic signage in New York and beyond. The Pomeroy Foundation strongly believes that historic markers play an important role by serving a dual purpose. The signs educate the public and foster historic tourism which in turn economically benefits the communities in which the signs are placed.

They also reveal unique historical contributions in each community and instill pride of place in local residents. The foundation also offers professional development grants for historical societies. Through its other core initiative, the foundation has organized hundreds of marrow drives and registered more than 25,000 potential donors, producing 75 donor/patient matches.