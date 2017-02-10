Grants will help homeowners with upkeep

× At PRIDE of Ticonderoga offices recently were, from left: Program Assistant Mariann Rapple, Town Supervisor Joseph Giordano, Executive Director Sharon Reynolds and Program Director Anthony Ruiz. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

TICONDEROGA — Older homeowners may soon get needed house repairs through PRIDE of Ticonderoga.

The community group received a $150,000 Restore New York grant for homeowners 60 years of age and older who qualify, and is offering grants up to $10,000 each.

Anyone interested can get more information from the website, prideofticonderoga.org, or by calling the PRIDE office at 585-6366.

PRIDE is working its way through a $300,000 New York Main Street grant, Executive Director Sharon Reynolds said.

“It’s to renovate downtown Ticonderoga buildings,” she said. “It’s about finished. We can apply again in 2017 (for more funds).”

PRIDE also has a $400,000 federal grant for the HOME Program, to assist residents of Essex, Washington and Warren counties with single-family home repairs through grants up to $25,000.

“We’ll be writing more grants for downtown revitalization and single-family homes (repairs),” Reynolds said.

The group is also managing grants for the Town of Ticonderoga, and just got one for $50,000 to develop the historical sawmill construction project near Bicentennial Park.

“It’s for construction drawings,” Reynolds said. “We’re moving it as much as we can. That should be completed this year. We’ll have more information to release later.”

The 1800s replica French sawmill would be a visitor draw to downtown Ticonderoga.

They’re also working on a LaChute Trail connector, to join the Upper LaChute section via the old train trestle.

“That’s for engineering work,” Reynolds said. “Then we can construct the trail. It’s the final piece of the LaChute Trail.”

Reynolds said they have numerous projects being worked on.

“We continue to help the town as much as we can,” she said.

Anthony Ruiz of Schroon Lake has been hired as program director for PRIDE, and plans are for him to assume the director’s post when Reynolds retires late this year.

Ruiz said PRIDE had a total of $1.2 million in grants last year.

“It’s amazing,” he said. “I don’t know another organization that’s affecting people like PRIDE is. Just go for a walk (around Ticonderoga) and see what PRIDE has touched.

“It’s positive change and it’s awesome.”

Reynolds said she plans to wrap up her work at PRIDE by October, then Ruiz will take over.

“We’re a community development organization,” she said. “Our board has developed into a very active leadership board. We’re happy to lend our expertise.”