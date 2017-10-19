Granville native enters growing Democratic primary field

× Expand Photo provided Tanya Boone entered the Democratic primary race for New York’s 21st Congressional District on Thursday, Oct. 19.

PLATTSBURGH | A seventh candidate has entered the crowded Democratic primary field for New York’s 21st Congressional District.

Tanya Boone, a Granville, Washington County native, launched her campaign on Thursday.

“People who work very hard have gotten a raw deal – in Northern New York and rural areas throughout the country,” said Boone in a statement. “The rules of the economy have slowly changed over time to favor the very wealthy over our working families, and our leaders in Washington are making it worse. Simply put, I’m fed up and it’s why I’m running for Congress.”

Boone identified herself as a “former union organizer, local small business owner and national business manager.”

If elected, Boone said she will focus on combatting poverty and would hold regular town hall meetings.

After graduating from Granville High School, Boone graduated from the Labor School at Cornell University and obtained an MBA from Cornell, according to campaign materials.

Boone worked as a union organizer for Service Employees International, “helping nurses, healthcare professionals, patient care assistants and teachers improve their wages, working conditions, and benefits,” an experience her campaign said was formative.

The candidate and her brother, Dan, purchased the Granville-based Hilltop Slate from a foreign owned investor in 2007.

A LinkedIn account appearing to belong to the candidate also identifies Boone as a revenue leader with General Electric Healthcare.

She lives in Granville with her husband, Bob, and their eight-year-son.

In a congressional district where residency and local bonafides has become a touchstone, the candidate touts five generations of Granville connections.

Boone’s family lives in a home built by her great-great grandfather, and her son attends the same grade school that Boone once did.

“Her parents live in the house Tanya grew up in, and her three brothers and large extended family also live in the area,” stated press materials.

Boone's entry makes her the seventh candidate seeking the Democratic nomination to unseat Rep. Elise Stefanik, a Republican who is seeking a third term.

With seven months until the June primary, candidates have been crisscrossing the district, participating in candidate panels and engaging in fundraising efforts.