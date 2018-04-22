Grassroots group highlights environmental issues in cheeky campaign

× Expand Pete DeMola Change Through Action, a Plattsburgh-based grassroots group, reached out to each candidate in New York’s 21st Congressional District to solicit their views on the environment.

PLATTSBURGH | Earth Day is serious business in the Adirondacks, and the public took advantage of the sunny weather over the weekend to celebrate the global event designed to boost awareness of environmental issues.

Ahead of the worldwide campaign, the grassroots progressive group Change Through Action (CTA) sent candidates running for New York’s 21st Congressional District questionnaires asking about them their “top two environmental concerns and proposed solutions.”

Rep. Elise Stefanik's office did not respond. But neither did Dylan Ratigan, the only Democratic candidate out of a field of seven who failed to do so.

CTA, which organized the People’s Forum at SUNY Plattsburgh in February, made infographics of each candidate’s response and disseminated them on social media on Sunday.

Printouts of the responses also ringed a booth manned by the Plattsburgh chapter of 350.org at the Discover Service and Earth Day Festival at the City Recreation Center in Plattsburgh on Sunday morning.

Each candidate was paired with an insect.

Ratigan was given a snail.

“Candidate did not respond,” said the placard.

“We’d like to know what his environmental positions are,” said Patty Blanchard, a 350.org co-chair.

Ratigan was first emailed on April 4, according to CTA.

“As of over two weeks later (April 21), no response or acknowledgement of the inquiry was received. We would encourage constituents to inquire directly with Ratigan via his publicly posted campaign email as we were unable to gather the information.”

A Ratigan campaign spokesman told The Sun the email “didn't get into the appropriate hands” and the candidate regrets missing the opportunity.

"I left my career five years ago and invested my savings in Helical Outpost and my platform advocates 100 percent renewables,” said Ratigan on Sunday. “Happy Earth Day!"

His campaign website has a list of issues but “environment” is not among them.

Seven candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination to run against Stefanik, a Republican, in November.

A primary will be held June 26.

Joining Ratigan, a former MSNBC host, in seeking the seat are Don Boyajian, Tedra Cobb, Emily Martz, David Mastrianni, Patrick Nelson and Katie Wilson.

Green Party candidate Lynn Kahn is also running.