Gratto brothers bring talents to ELCS

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Gabe Gratto give ELCS student Christopher Anderson a bite of the apple he is juggling during Field Day at Elizabethtown-Lewis June 14.

ELIZABETHTOWN | With students watching on with amazement, a pair of Schroon Lake Central School students brought juggling, laughter and more to Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School (ELCS) during its Field Day last week.

Gabe and Christian Gratto brought their style of juggling and unicycle riding to ELCS for the day in their first show ever performing without their father, Schroon Lake Central School (SLCS) Superintendent Stephen Gratto.

“This is the first solo show for Christian and myself,” said Gabe, a junior at SLCS. “Mrs. Jodi Thompson asked us to come and it has been fun. We usually perform with our father and older brother Schuyler, but this has been a fun experience.”

“I think it is great to see the kids so quite and being good listeners when we are talking to them and being very respectful and raising their hands,” said eighth grader Christian, who started performing with the family two years ago, when he was 11.

The duo not only showed off their skills, but also interacted with the students, as Gabe asked Christopher Anderson to come to the front and eat an apple out of his hand while he juggled. On the last one, however, Gabe held out an onion, which drew laughter from the crowd.

“I have to give credit to my dad for that one,” Gabe said. “It’s a trick he learned from a man in Germany and it is one of the best we have.”

The brothers also juggled together at one point with a young student between them, unicycled around the group of students and ended with Gabe juggling large knifes.

“It’s amazing how a knife can amaze children, and they really were not that sharp,” the elder Gratto said.

Both said they enjoy performing and could see themselves using what they have learned within their “family business” later in life.

“I definitely want to do solo shows and stuff in college,” Gabe said. “It’s always fun to make people laugh and it is something that could help with having a little extra cash in college.”

“It’s something I want to continue to pursue for when I am older and in college as well,” Christian said.