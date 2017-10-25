Graveyard walks, ‘Dinner with the Dead’ set

× Expand Photo provided Dennis Martinez portrays and tells about the late Delbert Pasco to a group local students at a 2012 Graveyard Walk sponsored by the Warrensburgh Historical Society. In the background, an actor portraying Albert C. Emerson waits for the students to visit his grave site. This year’s Graveyard Walks are to be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, and the second, at 1 p.m. Saturday Oct. 28.

WARRENSBURG | Departed local war heroes will be portrayed this weekend as the Warrensburgh Historical Society holds two Graveyard Walks and its annual Dinner With the Dead.

The three events feature actors and local history enthusiasts portraying noted townspeople from past eras who are buried in the Warrensburgh Cemetery.

This 17th edition of the annual series features one of the walks to be held in daytime.

Those attending will have the opportunity hear a half-dozen “ghosts” tell stories of their past lives, featuring the World War I experiences of soldiers Lee Orton, Joe Anselmo, Joseph Aiken and Geneva Kenyon.

The Graveyard Walks will be conducted at 7 p.m. sharp on two consecutive days in the Warrensburgh Cemetery, which is 168 years old this year.

The first walk is to be held Friday, Oct. 27, and the second, at 1 p.m. Saturday Oct. 28.

The presentations are to be followed by a buffet of homemade desserts at the Warrensburgh Museum of Local History at 3754 Main St. in Warrensburg.

Either event is offered for a price of $8 for adults, $5 for students.

Reservations are required, as space is limited.

To attend, phone Liz Sebald at (518) 623-9367. For the evening walk, it is recommended that spectators wear warm clothing and carry flashlights. The cemetery is located on Hudson St. Extension.

DINNER WITH THE DEAD SCHEDULED

On Sunday Oct. 29 at 6 p.m., a full course “Dinner With The Dead” will be served at Lizzie Keays Restaurant at 89 River St. in Warrensburg.

Diners will be visited between the meal’s courses by several of the historical re-enactors who performed in the graveyard walks.

The sumptuous entree choices and prices are detailed on the Historical Society’s website at www.whs12885.org.

With the deadline pending, call the restaurant at (518) 504-4043 to see if reservations can be made.