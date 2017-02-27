Gravitational Bull to kick off year

× Expand Photo provided Dave and Kyle Fultz are Gravitational Bull, jugglers performing for the Ticonderoga Festival Guild.

TICONDEROGA – The Ticonderoga Festival Guild will present its first show of the year, “Comedy, Juggling Show,” in March.

The free performance is at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 4 at the Children’s Center at 123 Champlain Ave. in Ticonderoga.

“This hysterical, lively show is part of the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce and Silver Bay YMCA’s Winter Carnival,” Festival Guild Director Judy Walker said.

She said a father and son team of professional jugglers, Dave and Kyle Fultz, are “Gravitational Bull,” a duo that performs all over New York state and western Pennsylvania.

“They combine a blend of contemporary object manipulation with a touch of vaudeville, Dave’s style, with a modern juggler approach, which is Kyle’s style,” she said. “The audience will be amazed and amused so stand back because they will be throwing stuff around.”

In addition to juggling, Gravitational Bull’s shows usually contain magic, comedy, balloon twisting, storytelling, ball and plate spinning and balancing.

“This performance is the first of many free children’s programs planned for 2017,” Walker said. “The schedule is set, artists confirmed and we expect an outstanding series of performances for the children and adults in our area.”

The full schedule can be seen at the guild’s website: www.tifestivalguild.com.

Walker said the guild works to support chamber and YMCA events throughout the year, so it participates in festivals for Halloween, Christmas, winter and Health Day.