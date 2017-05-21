Great Adirondack Garage Sale to return

LONG LAKE — Now in its seventh year, the Great Adirondack Garage Sale will return on Memorial Day weekend.

The regional garage sale, started in 2010, has grown to encompass an over 200 mile “trail” stretching from Malone to Speculator and Old Forge to Newcomb

“Memorial Day weekend in May is traditionally the time when second-homeowners open up their camps and we’re hoping we get people motivated to clear out their garages, attics, and basements,” said Alexandra Roalsvig, Director of Parks, Recreation and Tourism for the Town of Long Lake.

“The more participation, the bigger impact the event will have, so we encourage our residents and second homeowners to sign up and sell, sell, sell!”

The Town of Long Lake will have space available for outside vendors to sell their wares both in Long Lake and Raquette Lake. For more information, call 624-3077 and ask for Steph Hample.

The regional garage sale includes Old Forge, Inlet, Raquette Lake, Indian Lake, Blue Mountain Lake, Long Lake, Tupper Lake, Lake Clear, Paul Smiths, Malone, Cranberry Lake, Piercefield, Childwold, Newcomb and Speculator.

Each community will have a printed map to hand out during the event with mapped garage sale locations. Participants should visit greatadirondackgaragesale.com for more information and to register individual sale locations.