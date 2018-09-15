Great Adirondack Moose Festival returns

× Expand Photo provided The Great Adirondack Moose Festival will be held Sept. 22-23.

INDIAN LAKE | The Great Adirondack Moose Festival (GAMF), New York state’s first and only moose themed festival, offers visitors of all ages a fantastic Adirondack experience.

Held in Indian Lake in the center of the famous Adirondack Park, moose themed activities and events will abound the weekend of Sept. 22-23.

Most festival activities are free and do not require advance registration.

Visitors to the Indian Lake region for the Moose Festival will enjoy programs, games, contests, exhibitions, guided tours, shopping and all with a moose theme.

The half-ton mammal is making a come-back in the Adirondacks, so one could be spotted during the weekend. The annual GAMF is sponsored by the Indian Lake Chamber of Commerce and several regional and local businesses.

This year’s activities will include a moose calling contest, exciting moosterpiece games, activities and prizes for children and artisans and crafters in the big moose tent.

According to the event chairs Brenda Valentine and Darrin Harr, “The festival is a celebration of the return of the moose to the Adirondacks and is designed to offer a multi-generational Adirondack experience. This community-wide event features a host of Adirondack style and moose-themed family fun activities.”

Festival Bull Moose festival sponsors include: Adirondack Camp Antiques, Adirondack Experience, The Museum on Blue Mountain Lake, gra*FIX, Hutchins Construction, Inc., Mannix Marketing, Indian Lake Central School District, Indian Lake Restaurant, Tavern and Liquor Store, Indian Lake Theater and Town of Indian Lake.

The GAMF is held during peak fall foliage, so visitors will enjoy the beautiful colors in the central Adirondacks.

For more information, visit indian-lake.com or call 518-648-5636 or 518-648-5112. The GAMF can also be found on Facebook at “Great Adirondack Moose Festival.”