Great Adirondack Trail Run returns

KEENE VALLEY — The 13th annual Great Adirondack Trail Run, hosted by Keene Valley’s Mountaineer, will return June 10.

This charity event supports the Ausable and Boquet River Associations, provides an educational opportunity for children and adults to learn about sensitive river ecosystems and gives guests and locals a chance to enjoy the mountains, get some exercise and celebrate spring and black fly season before the summer arrives and the trails get busy.

There are two runs:

An 11.5 mile strenuous run up the back side of Hopkins Mountain and down to Keene Valley, and a 3.5 mile fun run, which travels from Baxter Mountain Tavern to Keene Valley.

Detailed information on both runs is available at mountaineer.com/events/trail-run.

The 11.5 mile run is filled to capacity, but registrations will be accepted for the 3.5 mile run at any time, including the day of the race.

Cost of registration for the 3.5 mile run is $20 for adults and $10 for kids 16 and under.

All runners and members of the community are invited to attend a post-run celebration at the Keene Valley Country Club.

There will be plenty of food — for just $10 per person — drink, good cheer and live music from Dirt Road.

Organizers encourage all participants and attendees of the runs to bring a non-perishable donation to the Keene Food Pantry.

Donations will be accepted at the Mountaineer and at the post-race celebration at Keene Valley Country Club.

For more information, contact Vinny McClelland at vinny@mountaineer.com or Dustin Ulrich at dustin@mountaineer.com.