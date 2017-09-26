Great Brant Duck Race begins at ‘quack of noon’

× Expand Photo provided A super-sized duck, shown on a trailer, was created to promote the Great Brant Lake Duck Race. People can purchase a ticket for a duck in the race for $1 per duck. The top three winners will win cash prizes.

HORICON | While it’s not necessarily part of an annual bird migration, as many as 2,000 ducks are expected to appear on Brant Lake on Saturday, Oct. 7.

At precisely the “quack of noon,” the Great Brant Lake Duck Race will begin, with cash prizes for the first three ducks to cross the finish line.

The Great Brant Lake Duck Race is an annual event organized by the North Warren Chamber and Horicon Ladies Auxiliary, and sponsored by the Town of Horicon. The day actually begins with a free pancake breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Horicon Fire Company. From 10 a.m. to noon, there will be carnival games with prizes for kids, including Limbo, Corn Hole, and Ball Maze.

The main event is the Great Brant Lake Duck Race, which takes place at the Mill Pond on the south end of Brant Lake. North Warren Chamber Administrative Manager Lynn Engelmann said duck tickets go on sale for “A Buck A Duck” before Oct. 7 and will also be sold from 9 to 11:30 a.m. the day of the race. Tickets are available at the North Warren Chamber Visitor Center 3 Dynamite Hill off Route 8 in Chestertown.

“In prior years, we have launched over 2,000 ducks,” Englemann said in press release.

Debra Eves, marketing manager at the North Warren chamber, said there are generally between 1,200 and 1,500 ducks. At $1 per duck, half the total will support the chamber and Horicon Ladies Auxiliary. The other half of the 50/50 will be divided between the top three finishers. Winners need not be present to win.

Following the race, there will be free pumpkin painting for the kids, sponsored by the Friends of the Horicon Free Library, at the pavilion behind the Horicon Fire Station. The day will also feature white elephant tables and craft/specialty vendors. If you are interested in having a space or need more information about the event, call Lynn or Debra at the Chamber at 518-494-2722.

On the same day, the Lazy Moose Garden Market in Brant Lake is having its annual fall festival, which is held every year on the Saturday of Columbus Day weekend. Between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., the Lazy Moose will have local artisans and crafters; activities for kids and adults; raffles; barbecue; mums; pumpkins; and cornstalks.