Greater Warrensburg Community Volunteer Fair upcoming

WARRENSBURG — On May 10, the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Warren and Washington Counties will host a Greater Warrensburg Community Volunteer Fair.  

The fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Hudson Headwaters Health Network’s community room at 3767 Main Street.

In addition to RSVP, representatives from Warrensburgh Historical Society, Warren/Hamilton Office for the Aging, Adirondack Community Outreach Center, Caritas, Hudson Headwaters Health Network, High Peaks Hospice, Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce, Thurman Station Associates and Warrensburgh Beautification, Inc. will be available to discuss volunteer opportunities and to meet with potential volunteers.

For more information, contact JoAnna Sheridan at 743-9158 or rsvp@tricountyunitedway.org.

