Green in Keene: Clean energy future saves money

× Expand File photo The Town of Keene garage is a potential site for solar panels. The Clean Energy Committee is seeking $50,000 in grant funds to complete the project through Keene’s status as a Clean Energy Community.

KEENE | A de facto, all-volunteer energy department for the Town of Keene helped the town council accomplished four clean energy goals in less than a year.

Keene and its Clean Energy Team achievement recently earned status as a Clean Energy Community (CEC), an effort focused through the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) that allows access to grant funds.

There is only one other Clean Energy Community (partially) in Essex County, according to NYSERDA data, and that is the Village of Saranac Lake.

The team here formed after a Mothers Out Front meeting last October, when Carolyn Peterson and Dan Mason joined with five other residents and set to work navigating priorities.

Peterson and Mason co-chair the group. Mason had previously helped the Adirondack North Country Association with clean energy strategic planning and founded North Country Clean Energy Conference, now in its seventh year.

Peterson is a former mayor of Ithaca who moved to Keene two years ago.

By November last, the Keene Town Council adopted three resolutions to work toward CEC status: they endorsed collaboration with the volunteer energy research team, set energy efficiency benchmarks and adopted a Unified Energy Permit for town code enforcement use.

“We’ve become, via resolution, a group to take on this assignment and run with it,” Peterson said.

“These very small communities in the North Country often don’t have a planning department or an energy department per se. This committee came together with variety of skills.”

Mason said their focus on town-wide clean energy use is dual-purposed.

“It really strikes two chords. Many residents in Keene respond to the idea of reducing CO2 in the atmosphere and being clean to support the environment. Others respond to saving money. We talk about both. We are here about the environment. We are also here about saving money.”

Four goals surfaced first out of 10 listed by NYSERDA.

“We picked the Solarize campaign to begin our (CEC) effort, because we have 50 existing solar homes in Keene. That represents more than 10 percent of the year-round population,” Mason said.

Setting benchmarks to track and report energy use in the town’s municipal buildings was the second project launched.