Green in Keene: Clean energy future saves money

The Town of Keene garage is a potential site for solar panels. The Clean Energy Committee is seeking $50,000 in grant funds to complete the project through Keene’s status as a Clean Energy Community.
KEENE | A de facto, all-volunteer energy department for the Town of Keene helped the town council accomplished four clean energy goals in less than a year.
Keene and its Clean Energy Team achievement recently earned status as a Clean Energy Community (CEC), an effort focused through the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) that allows access to grant funds.
There is only one other Clean Energy Community (partially) in Essex County, according to NYSERDA data, and that is the Village of Saranac Lake.
The team here formed after a Mothers Out Front meeting last October, when Carolyn Peterson and Dan Mason joined with five other residents and set to work navigating priorities.
Peterson and Mason co-chair the group. Mason had previously helped the Adirondack North Country Association with clean energy strategic planning and founded North Country Clean Energy Conference, now in its seventh year.
Peterson is a former mayor of Ithaca who moved to Keene two years ago.
By November last, the Keene Town Council adopted three resolutions to work toward CEC status: they endorsed collaboration with the volunteer energy research team, set energy efficiency benchmarks and adopted a Unified Energy Permit for town code enforcement use.
“We’ve become, via resolution, a group to take on this assignment and run with it,” Peterson said.
“These very small communities in the North Country often don’t have a planning department or an energy department per se. This committee came together with variety of skills.”
Mason said their focus on town-wide clean energy use is dual-purposed.
“It really strikes two chords. Many residents in Keene respond to the idea of reducing CO2 in the atmosphere and being clean to support the environment. Others respond to saving money. We talk about both. We are here about the environment. We are also here about saving money.”
Four goals surfaced first out of 10 listed by NYSERDA.
“We picked the Solarize campaign to begin our (CEC) effort, because we have 50 existing solar homes in Keene. That represents more than 10 percent of the year-round population,” Mason said.
Setting benchmarks to track and report energy use in the town’s municipal buildings was the second project launched.
“We also wanted to establish a Unified Solar Permit. Basically it provides a standard form that simplifies permitting requirements for the vendors,” Mason said.
“And we wanted to get our code enforcement officer trained so he has a basis to grant permits.”
Keene shares its code enforcement officer with the Town of Black Brook, which also boasts the status.
Coordination with NYSERDA essentially put training in place for both municipalities.
All four projects are complete or active. The CEC status also provides access to grant programs to further clean energy initiatives.
Keene is looking first for $50,000 to add solar panels to the town garage.
The array would supply about half of the town’s energy demand, Mason said.
“This all went through the town board and they approved each step of the way,” Mason said.
“The town is not spending any money on this project.”
Mason and Peterson see their committee functioning as a kind of energy department in Keene.
“The big learning for us is you don’t have to be experts here. You can offload work for your town if you’re willing to do the work for them,” Mason said.
“We’ve got a longer list of things we’re going to be doing. We have now set up project teams to work on new things, such as replacing the 132 streetlights in our town.
“Streetlights are probably one of the biggest consumers of energy in our town at a cost of $16,000 per year. We’ve now got a path forward to convert the lights to LED, which would save the town approximately $8,000 per year,” Mason said of their next project.
Estimates to replace the lights with LED have come in at $4,000, which would come from town funding, or fundraising, or both.
The Clean Energy Committee is also looking at costs to convert indoor lighting to LED, replacing lights at the town hall, the town library, community center and town garage.
By the end of this year, Mason said, the first clean energy projects will have saved Keene around $11,000.
“Then the town can decide what to do with cash on hand. If they need a new truck, they’ve got cash to buy a new truck. If they need a new roof, they’ve got cash to buy a new roof. We’re putting more money on the table.”
Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson Jr. said the town is pleased with goals accomplished.
“This could not have been achieved without our staff help, town board support and through the skilled and energetic work by the volunteer community members who formed the Keene Clean Energy team.”
With Mason and Peterson, Keene’s Clean Energy Committee includes Jim Bernard, Monique Weston, Jackie Bowen, Bunny Goodwin, Amy Nelson, Marcy Neville and Janelle Schwartz.
Several members are also active in Mothers Out Front, a national organization working to ensure a healthy environment and livable climate for our children.
LEARN MORE ABOUT CLEAN ENERGY COMMUNITIES
Clean Energy Communities (CEC) in the North Country include the Town of Franklin, Village of Canton, Town of Plattsburgh, Village of Champlain, Village of Saranac Lake, Town of Keene, Town of Black Brook and the Town of Malone.
To achieve status, four out of 10 items must be accomplished: Benchmarking, Clean Energy Upgrades, LED Street Lights, Clean Fleets, Solarize, Unified Solar Permit, Energy Code Enforcement Training, Climate Smart Communities Certification, Community Choice Aggregation or Energize New York Finance.
Once the status is in place, NYSERDA accepts applications for Clean Energy Community (CEC) funding on a rolling basis through September 30, 2019 or until funds are exhausted, whichever comes first.
A total $16 million was provided for the program through the Clean Energy Fund and the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.
For more info, visit nyserda.ny.gov/cec.