Green Party candidate Kahn enters race for Congress

Lynn S. Kahn is running for New York’s 21st Congressional District as an independent and as a Green Party candidate.
SCHROON LAKE | Just call her the “Government Mechanic.”
After spending four decades working to untangle the federal bureaucracy as an organizational psychologist, Dr. Lynn S. Kahn is pivoting to a run for Congress.
Kahn, 71, announced her campaign last week for New York’s 21st Congressional District as a Green Party candidate.
“When I talk to people, I see a lot of pain under the anger, a lot of struggle, and quite a bit of despair,” Kahn told The Sun.
Kahn, who has resided in Schroon Lake since 2016, will also circulate petitions as an independent.
The candidate ran as an independent in the 2016 presidential campaign, putting 70,000 miles on her car in 20 months and talking to countless people in the process, experience she said provided an intimate look at the problems facing everyday Americans.
“I listened a lot, and I understand how much struggle and pain there is in the country,” Kahn said.
Kahn ultimately came in 15th nationally.
EXPERIENCE TOUTED
Kahn’s entry to the race makes her the ninth candidate seeking to deny Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) a third term, joining seven Democratic candidates and one Republican.
Throughout her career in Washington, the candidate was brought in to reform federal agencies, including the Internal Revenue Service and Federal Aviation Administration, where her efforts resulted in what many in the industry have called the “gold standard of strategic planning,” said the candidate.
She has also served on the National Partnership for Reinventing Government, a President Clinton-era initiative to make government more efficient.
As a psychologist, Kahn was tasked with organizational management and helping agencies streamline operations and find common ground.
“How do you make a plan to deliver lofty goals in a complicated environment where people from different points of view have to agree on clear actions?” Kahn said.
Culling government waste was a keystone of those efforts, and Kahn argues she is the only candidate with such an intimate look at how the executive branch operates.
“I know how to look under the hood,” Kahn said. “I’m the candidate who knows how to implement changes that need to happen.”
Kahn later offered consulting to several New York City departments, including the city’s Department of Juvenile Justice and Department of Probation.
Additional campaign planks in the candidate’s platform include expanding health care, growing green jobs, solving veterans’ complaints, transforming family law and protecting and repairing the environment.
Kahn, who is also an author and columnist, is particularly interested in veterans issues.
During her presidential campaign, she participated in 12 presidential debates and forums. In doing so, she got to know Veterans Party of America candidate Chris Keniston, who offered a keen insight into issues from a veteran’s perspective.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs needs a complete overhaul, Kahn said, and its mission statement should be rewritten to focus on providing “world-class benefits” to veterans and their families.
“There’s 100 VA facilities under internal investigation, from negligence to prescriptions of opioids,” Kahn said. “You need to send in really tough consulting teams. You need 100 consulting teams.”
LOOKING TOWARDS PETITIONS
The candidate’s platform and persona appear to be wildly divergent from that of Matt Funiciello, the Green Party’s candidate in 2014 and 2016.
Funiciello, a baker and political activist, based his freewheeling populist bids around single-payer health care and attacking the two major parties as equally-unpalatable vessels controlled by corporate interests.
Funiciello also delighted in needling his Democratic opponents and offering a steady stream of commentary on social media.
Kahn joins the race when Democrats are hustling to circulate petitions for ballot access before the April 12 deadline — just three weeks away.
The field is sure to winnow if candidates cannot meet the 1,250 signature threshold:
All but one, Katie Wilson, have promised not to wage a third-party campaign if they fall short in making the ballot.
Democratic hopefuls occupy a wide swatch of the political spectrum, from moderates like Tedra Cobb to more progressive candidates like Patrick Nelson, a Stillwater-based activist and former legislative aide who has largely adopted many of the campaign platforms highlighted by Funiciello, including sharply deriding the role of money in politics and calling for a less interventionist U.S. foreign policy.
Does Kahn see an opening for her candidacy in the race?
“I think there’s a huge opening,” she said. “I don’t like labels. In some ways, I’m a fiscal conservative because I don’t like waste.
“Neither party has solved problems for decades.”
But government also has a role in ensuring everyone has the resources to prosper, she said.
Kahn is now circulating petitions for both the Green Party and as an independent candidate.
She held her first public event last week in Glens Falls, a meeting with the Warren County Green Party.
The candidate envisions a wide-ranging retail campaign, knocking on doors, talking to voters across the district and most importantly, listening.
Stefanik won re-election in 2016 by 35 points, the largest point spread by any federal Republican lawmaker in the state.
Funiciello garnered 10.6 and 4.6 percent of the vote in 2014 and 2016, respectively.
Kahn said she isn’t dissuaded by the numbers.
“I think every incumbent is vulnerable,” she said, “and I think the Republican Party is particularly vulnerable.”