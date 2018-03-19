Green Party candidate Kahn enters race for Congress

× Expand Photo provided Lynn S. Kahn is running for New York’s 21st Congressional District as an independent and as a Green Party candidate.

SCHROON LAKE | Just call her the “Government Mechanic.”

After spending four decades working to untangle the federal bureaucracy as an organizational psychologist, Dr. Lynn S. Kahn is pivoting to a run for Congress.

Kahn, 71, announced her campaign last week for New York’s 21st Congressional District as a Green Party candidate.

“When I talk to people, I see a lot of pain under the anger, a lot of struggle, and quite a bit of despair,” Kahn told The Sun.

Kahn, who has resided in Schroon Lake since 2016, will also circulate petitions as an independent.

The candidate ran as an independent in the 2016 presidential campaign, putting 70,000 miles on her car in 20 months and talking to countless people in the process, experience she said provided an intimate look at the problems facing everyday Americans.

“I listened a lot, and I understand how much struggle and pain there is in the country,” Kahn said.

Kahn ultimately came in 15th nationally.

EXPERIENCE TOUTED

Kahn’s entry to the race makes her the ninth candidate seeking to deny Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) a third term, joining seven Democratic candidates and one Republican.

Throughout her career in Washington, the candidate was brought in to reform federal agencies, including the Internal Revenue Service and Federal Aviation Administration, where her efforts resulted in what many in the industry have called the “gold standard of strategic planning,” said the candidate.

She has also served on the National Partnership for Reinventing Government, a President Clinton-era initiative to make government more efficient.

As a psychologist, Kahn was tasked with organizational management and helping agencies streamline operations and find common ground.

“How do you make a plan to deliver lofty goals in a complicated environment where people from different points of view have to agree on clear actions?” Kahn said.

Culling government waste was a keystone of those efforts, and Kahn argues she is the only candidate with such an intimate look at how the executive branch operates.

“I know how to look under the hood,” Kahn said. “I’m the candidate who knows how to implement changes that need to happen.”