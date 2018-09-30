Green thumbs get inside look at nursery

× Jim Cunningham offered a tour of Decker Flats as part of a Moriah Chamber of Commerce mixer last week. Photo by Tim Rowland

MORIAH | The leaves are changing, temperatures are chilling and pretty soon the snow will be flying, so greenhouse owners are — planting seeds?

Yes, said Jim Cunningham, who along with his wife Ronnie owns Decker Flats nursery and floral shop on Dugway Road in Moriah.

Some of the popular bedding plants, begonias for example, take the better part of six months to grow from seed.

Cunningham offered a tour of his greenhouse as part of a Moriah Chamber of Commerce mixer last week, showing off some of the advantages professionals have over backyard gardeners.

For example, if Cunningham is filling a tray with 200 tiny cabbage seeds, he doesn’t need to resort to a magnifying glass and tweezers.

Instead, he employs a piece of mechanical wizardry that through suction holds, as if magnetized, just the right number of seeds at just the right spacing, to a flat sheet which he then flips over, dropping the seeds into the plastic cells.

After germination, they’ll be popped out of the small cells and transplanted into the familiar plastic six-packs.