Greens Tea returns for 63rd year

ELIZABETHTOWN | A date has been scheduled for the 63rd annual Greens Tea, an Elizabethtown holiday tradition.

Presented by the Elizabethtown-Westport Garden Club, the event is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 1 at the UCC Parish Hall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A light luncheon of soup, sandwiches and dessert will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $6.

One of the highlights of the holiday sale are decorated wreaths, priced at $25. Wreaths sell out quickly, so everyone is encouraged to arrive early.

Holiday crafts and gifts sold by local vendors provide additional gift giving selections.

Individuals interested in renting a table should contact Kathy Linker at 518-873-6493 by Nov. 25.

All proceeds will benefit local emergency services, including the Elizabethtown Community Hospital, High Peaks Hospice, North Country Life Flight and local EMS.

At the Greens Tea, individuals can pick up a 10 percent off voucher for the Adirondack History Museum’s gift shop.

The museum will be open for a special day of holiday shopping. The museum offers a selection of Adirondack goods and local books. Proceeds from sales at the museum benefit programming.

Residents and visitors are invited to visit the museum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for warm drinks and holiday snacks.