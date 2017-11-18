Group for blind forms

TICONDEROGA | A Ticonderoga resident who’s blind is forming a group for others in the area who are visually-challenged.

Russell Beebe said they’ll be meeting at the Cornerstone Alliance Church in Ticonderoga once he has enough members.

Anyone interested in joining can call Beebe at 518 585-7257.

“I’d like to get people who are blind to come together,” he said. “It’s difficult to get anybody in our situation together. I’m seeking people to create a group. I want people to call me.”

This would be the first group of its kind in the area, he said, and they can talk about common problems.

“We can discuss our situation, find friends,” Beebe said. “It’s difficult for people who are house-bound to find friends. We’ll get to know each other.”

Beebe said if he’s not home when they call, those interested can leave a message and he’ll call them back.

“Then I can form a list of people and we’ll try to get a meeting at the church,” he said. “I’m forming this group for people who are visually-impaired.”

Beebe said he has permission from the church to use its facilities for his group’s meetings, which will be open to all.