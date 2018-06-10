Group helps BackPack Program

MORIAH | Moriah Central School’s BackPack Program now has $500 from Excellus BlueCross BlueShield.

Excellus awards focus on improving the health status of the community, reducing incidence of specific diseases, promoting health education and enhancing overall wellness, said Moriah Central School Treasurer Val Mildon.

Moriah’s BackPack Program started in October 2015 and now supplies 39 students with nutritious meals in backpacks on the weekends and extended school breaks.

The effort to start the program was championed by a freshman student at Moriah, Brooke Mildon, as her Gold Award project for the Girl Scouts.

“We have over 70 volunteers that help support the operation of the program by serving on committees, picking up food deliveries, packing backpacks, distributing the backpacks to the students and so on,” Mildon said.

“It would not be possible to provide these students with a backpack without the generous donation from sponsors such as the Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. We’re extremely grateful for their generous donation to help us in our efforts to combat childhood hunger.”

All of the grant money received will be used to purchase food for the backpacks through the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.

A donation of $183 will feed one child for an entire school year and all donations are tax-deductible. For more information, contact Mildon at (518) 546-3301, extension 506.

The Spring 2018 Excellus Community Health Awards are made based on the scope of need, the goals of the program, the number of people expected to benefit from the program and the positive impact on the community’s health status.