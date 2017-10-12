Group inspires through music

× Cole Nakoa & Treacher stand with members of the Willsboro Central Middle and High School choirs and Music Director Jennifer Moore on Friday, Sept. 29. Photo by Jill Lobdell

WILLSBORO | Acclaimed folk outfit Cole Nakoa & Treacher made a stop at Willsboro Central School Sept, 29 before their performance at the Whallonsburg Grange Hall to teach students more about their style and sound.

“Songs aren’t only words, but it is feelings of every kind that inspire you good or bad,” said Nakoa to students in an afternoon assembly. “You can make music with anything, any subject or emotion. It comes with what you feel.

The goal of coming to the schools, Nakoa later said, is to show students how much fun and inspiring music can be.

“When our band goes and plays at different places, they love it when schools reach out and they can work with future musicians,” he said. “Music is so important and needs to be more in the schools.”

Music teacher Jennifer Moore arranged the visit through Kristen Ritter and the Grange.

“Most of the students have had the opportunity to hear Cole Nakoa & Treacher’s music online in class before their arrival,” Moore said. “We had time to talk about what they were hearing and seeing so that when the band arrived, there was already a buzz among the students.”

Many of the students, she said, continued to listen on their own time and had their favorite songs already in mind.

“They happened to open with the song ‘Red Wheel Barrow,’ which cemented their admiration right away.”

Student Mallory Arnold was inspired by the performance and chance to meet with the band.

“Their harmonization is awesome,” Arnold said. “The band made me want to work harder in band.”