Group of athletes lobby for more pickleball courts in Chestertown

Local resident Al Muench appeals to the town board to allow more facilities for playing pickleball, which he said is attracting more players all the time. Photo by Christopher South

CHESTERTOWN — The Chestertown Town Board has approved a resident’s request to set up more pickleball courts to accommodate a growing interest in the sport.

At the regular June town meeting, Al Muench, who said he represented about 70 people who are interested in playing pickleball, made three requests of the Town Board: permission to set up two pickleball courts on the existing basketball court in the municipal complex, the temporary use of a tennis net, and permission to locate a storage box for nets and balls to be located in the corner of the tennis courts.

Pickleball is similar to tennis, but uses a badminton net, hard paddles, and a whiffle ball.

Muench said he has a list of 67 pickleball players, but he feels there are more, and it’s gotten to the point where there are too many players and too few courts.

He said two courts could be laid out on the basketball court.

According to the USA Pickleball Association website (usapa.org), a pickleball court is 20-feet by 44-feet, and two courts, and two easily feet inside the 50 by 96 basketball court at the municipal complex.

“We’d like to paint lines on the basketball court for two pickleball courts,” Muench said. “We’ll get volunteers to paint the courts.”

Muench said, with the board’s permission, the courts could be painted in a week or two.

They average 14 to 20 people coming out to play pickleball on the tennis courts. He said a couple weeks ago there were 31 players, who had to wait for the opportunity to play.

Board member Michael Packer said he did not want pickleball to interfere with kids’ use of the basketball court.

Muench promised they would not interfere, and would share the court where possible. He said they needed to place a storage box, approximately 2-feet by 4-feet at the tennis court. Council member Edna Wells expressed concern that it wouldn’t be a tripping hazard.

Mary Clark of Pottersville recommended setting up pickleball courts on the public basketball court in Pottersville.

Clark, who later presented the board with a list of items needing upgrades, included the basketball court as an area needing a facelift.

The Town Board approved Muench’s request by a 5-0 vote.