Group restocks Food Pantry

× Expand Photo provided The Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership Food Pantry Shopping Spree that was recently held in coordination with Ticonderoga High School. This was coordinated by John Bartlett of the partnership and Jay Wells of Ticonderoga High School. Funds for the shopping spree for the Food Pantry were provided by the Stewart’s Shops Holiday Match Giving Program.

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership got $1,500 from the Stewart’s Holiday Match Program to restock the Ticonderoga Food Pantry.

The money was used by Montcalm Street Partnership to organize an event in conjunction with local high-school students and teachers to shop at a grocery store for non-perishable foods to the Ticonderoga Food Pantry.

Several groups of students are given the same dollar amount to shop for as much food as possible, coordinator John Bartlett said.

“The students are organized into teams and compete to see who could buy the most food for the Food Pantry while staying within their budget,” he said. “Teachers serve as mentors and encourage the teams of students to make maximum use of coupons, discounts, and sales.”

He said Ticonderoga High School students and teachers also do the Stuff-A-Bus for the Food Pantry in December.

This shopping spree is a second event, which is timed for when the Food Pantry’s shelves tend to run low, Bartlett said.

“It serves as a learning exercise for the students as well as a community service for needy families in our area,” he said. “We very much appreciate Stewart’s support for our efforts.”

The Montcalm Street Partnership is an all-volunteer organization that works to improve the community and to revitalize downtown Ticonderoga. The partnership seeks to create meaningful, long-term change in Ticonderoga’s traditional business district and to promote economic revitalization.