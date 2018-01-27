Guest chef gets ready

× Expand Photo provided Carolyn Dunn is guest chef at Eddie’s Restaurant in south Ticonderoga through the end of February. She plans a different and unique meal each Thursday.

TICONDEROGA | A renowned local cook will serve as the guest chef at Eddie’s Restaurant every Thursday night through the end of February.

Carolyn Dunn and her husband, David, were previously the owners of the Locust Inn in Hague, and she’s now working at Eddie’s as guest chef for January and February.

Mrs. Dunn said she’s worked at other restaurants in the region and will cook a special dish of the day at Eddie’s.

“I’m excited, they’re excited,” she said. “I wanted to do something different.”

She said she enjoyed cooking at the Locust Inn.

“I did breakfast at Locust and we did Wednesday dinners,” she said. “We’d set up tables on the porch, start the wood stove.”

Eddie’s restaurant owner David Iuliano said they’re fortunate Dunn was available.

“She owned the Locust Inn and did it (cooked) for years,” he said. “Now that she sold that, she took a night as a guest chef. She’s really good. She does totally different stuff. I wanted something different than what we do now.”

Dunn said she started with an arugula salad, toasted pecans and apples, maple dressing, chicken pot pies, homemade toffee and fudge sauce with vanilla ice cream.

One night it will be Mexican salad, chicken enchiladas, corn pudding, and tres leches cake.

“I think people will enjoy it,” Dunn said. “I’m thinking of stuffed pork roast one week. Each week will be different. It fights cabin fever.”

Eddie’s Restaurant is open from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at 68 NYS Route 9N in Ticonderoga; phone 518-585-7030.